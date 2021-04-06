Smoked Fish Market To Grow By $ 4.51 Billion | COVID-19 Impact Analysis, And Products Offered By Major Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This 120-page report and TOC analyzes the smoked fish market by product (smoked salmon, smoked mackerel, smoked herring, smoked trout, and others), type (hot smoked fish and cold smoked fish), and geography (...

This 120-page report and TOC analyzes the smoked fish market by product (smoked salmon, smoked mackerel, smoked herring, smoked trout, and others), type (hot smoked fish and cold smoked fish), and geography ( Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The global smoked fish market is expected to grow by USD 4.51 billion, exhibiting a CAGR of almost 5% during 2021-2025, according to Technavio's latest market report. Based on our research, the packaged foods and meats sector witnessed a positive impact due to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also throws light on the pre- and post-impact of COVID-19 on businesses.

The smoked salmon segment will generate maximum revenue in the smoked fish market, owing to the increasing number of organized retail outlets offering cold smoked salmon and the rising population of millennials. In terms of geography, Europe will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the increasing number of convenience stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and discount stores offering smoked fish products.

Smoked Fish Market: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Rising demand for processed seafood

Increasing number of organized retail outlets

Growing desire for convenience

In addition, the report identifies the growing trend of online shopping as a major trend in the smoked fish market. The growing penetration of smartphones and the internet have increased the consumers' inclination toward online shopping. This is encouraging market vendors to expand their presence in online distribution channels by offering a wide variety of smoked fish. This trend is expected to provide considerable growth opportunities to vendors during the forecast period.

Smoked Fish Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Acme Smoked Fish Corp.: The company produces and processes seafood. Also, the company provides canned, smoked, and cured fish and seafood.

Foppen: The company offers smoked salmon and salmon fillets. Gottfried Friedrichs: The company offers smoked fish and fish fillets. Guyader Gastronomie: The company offers cakes, smoked fish, and other products. High Liner Foods Inc.: The company offers a wide range of smoked fish products.

Reasons to Buy Smoked fish Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist smoked fish market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smoked fish market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smoked fish market across Europe , North America , APAC, MEA, and South America

, , APAC, MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smoked fish market vendors

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include: Global Frozen Fish and Seafood Market - Global frozen fish and seafood market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography ( Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).

Global Groundfish Market - Global groundfish market is segmented by product ( Alaska pollock, Blue whiting, Atlantic cod, Hake, and Others) and geographic ( Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

