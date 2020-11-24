Smithfield Foods Commits $300,000 To Heritage STEM Camps Foundation To Increase Participation Among Minority Women

SMITHFIELD, Va., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Smithfield Foods announced a commitment of $300,000 through 2021 to support Heritage STEM Camps Foundation (HSCF), a not-for-profit organization that creates powerful immersive experiences for aspiring Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) leaders. Smithfield's contribution will support HSCF's Mid-Atlantic efforts to boost levels of self-confidence and self-efficacy among minority young women and prepare them to be leaders in STEM fields, business, and entrepreneurship.

Supporting HSCF's mission to empower the next generation of global change-makers, innovators, and inventors by exposing them to the world of STEM. Smithfield's grant will provide funding for a STEM Summer Camp that's aimed at encouraging female students ages 12 to 18 in North Carolina and Virginia to leverage the skills learned to gain confidence, drive meaningful change in subsequent careers, and grow financially.

"We are incredibly grateful for Smithfield's for all of their support," said Tina Taylor, Founder and CEO of Heritage STEM Camps Foundation. "Partnerships like these are crucial in our efforts to provide young minority women with hands-on experience in STEM, educate them on career & business opportunities, and create a competitive advantage for young minority girls in STEM in underrepresented communities."

Aligning with Smithfield Foods' mission and social purpose, the funding will create a program focusing on bio-agriculture and technology venture capital, exploring how technology is enabling the agricultural industry, the importance of sustainable farming and the creation of healthy meals.

"As we strive to build a more diverse and inclusive culture in our industry and the communities we serve, it's critical we invest in programs that provide opportunities for underrepresented groups," said Steve Evans, director of community development at Smithfield Foods. "We're incredibly proud to partner with HSCF to inspire the future generation of minority female STEM scholars. This program will help place minority youth squarely on the front lines of innovation in our field."

To learn more about Smithfield's educational initiatives and investment in their communities, visit https://www.smithfieldfoods.com/sustainability/helping-communities.

