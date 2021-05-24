Smithers Launches Information Security Services

AKRON, Ohio, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithers, a leading provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services, is pleased to announce the launch of its information security services department.

AKRON, Ohio, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithers, a leading provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services, is pleased to announce the launch of its information security services department. This department will deliver auditing certification services for both NIST SP 800-171 and the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) as well as other tailored information security offerings.

Smithers Quality Assessments Division brings 25+ years of high touch, value-added third-party auditing experience in support of the CMMC program and provides trained, professional auditors to conduct CMMC assessments for organizations that are current suppliers to the United States (US) Department of Defense, as well as those looking to meet the requirements of becoming a supplier.

Smithers information security service offering ensures clients' critical data is kept secure by providing accurate assessments, on time with high touch.

"Information security threats continue to escalate as a major risk to organizations across all types of industries," states Jeanette Preston, President, Smithers Quality Assessments Division. "As a matter of business continuity, many firms are going to be mandated to ensure that critical data is protected as a requirement to do business with defense, governmental agencies, and with highly regulated industries."

Aaron Troschinetz, General Manager for Smithers Quality Assessments Division in North America, will launch and lead the information security services department. "During audits, we observe that clients have a real need for these services," states Troschinetz. "By offering information security along with our current auditing and certification services companies don't need multiple vendors. Smithers is now equipped to be their full-service trusted partner."

For inquiries about these services, contact Aaron Troschinetz at atroschinetz@smithers.com.

About Smithers:Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Smithers is a multinational provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services. With laboratories and operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, Smithers supports customers in the transportation, life science, packaging, materials, components, consumer, and energy industries. Smithers delivers accurate data, on time, with high touch, by integrating science, technology, and business expertise, so customers can innovate with confidence.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smithers-launches-information-security-services-301297936.html

SOURCE Smithers