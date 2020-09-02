Smith Nephew Launches NOVOSTITCH™ PRO Meniscal Repair System In Europe

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology business, today announces the launch of its NOVOSTITCH PRO Meniscal Repair System in Europe after successfully receiving CE mark certification. The NOVOSTITCH PRO Meniscal Repair System expands meniscal repair options to around 600,000 1 European patients annually where the only previous option was removal.

Meniscal tears are one of the most common orthopaedic injuries, 2 with 70% of patients expecting a repair, 3 yet only 15% actually getting one. Instead, the majority may receive a partial removal or a full meniscectomy 4,5,6 which has been shown to increase the risk of osteoarthritis in the knee by 53% compared to baseline. 7 The NOVOSTITCH PRO Meniscal Repair System is designed to provide surgeons with a means to treat more meniscal tears with repair and close the gap on meniscectomy.

The first clinical experiences in Europe, Middle East and Africa have been well received. Dr. Ramon Cugat from Hospital Quiron Barcelona commented, "The NOVOSTITCH PRO Meniscal Repair System represents a versatile and essential tool allowing surgeons the ability to repair meniscal tears that other devices, up until now, couldn't."

Further, Dr. Ricardo Cueller from Policlínica Gipuzkoa Hospital, (País Vasco) offered a similar report after his first case explaining, "The NOVOSTITCH PRO Meniscal Repair System provided great versatility and a new way for surgeons to treat meniscal tears. We are excited by the possibility of providing meniscal repair to more patients."

The NOVOSTITCH PRO Meniscal Repair System enables surgeons to place stitches arthroscopically in tight joint compartments, utilizing a meniscus-to-meniscus circumferential compression stitch allowing repair of tears that may not have been repaired in the past. 8 The system includes an ergonomic and intuitive handle design and well-defined visual cues for precise stitch placement and control.

In the UK, early clinical experiences were also positive. Mr. David Hahn, The Park Hospital, Nottingham exclaimed "The NOVOSTITCH PRO will allow me to address more meniscal tears than previously thought possible. I look forward to using this promising device at all my locations."

"We are delighted to be able to offer this ground-breaking technology to surgeons in Europe," commented Terry Byca, Vice President, Marketing Sports Medicine EMEA, Smith+Nephew. "The NOVOSTITCH PRO Meniscal Repair System's unique capabilities, along with our industry leading All Tears, All Repairs Meniscal Repair portfolio brings us closer to making repair, not removal, the standard-of-care for meniscal tears."

The NOVOSTITCH PRO Meniscal Repair System is commercially available for sale in the US, Europe, Middle East, Africa and select countries.

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business that exists to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 17,500+ employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Advanced Wound Management and Sports Medicine & ENT.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.1 billion in 2019. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

