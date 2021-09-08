COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Law firm Smiley Wang-Ekvall (SWE) - leaders in business bankruptcy, insolvency and reorganization law; business litigation; and real estate transactions - announced today that the majority of the firm's attorneys have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America ®.

"It is a high honor for so many of the firm's lawyers to be included among such a distinguished group of legal practitioners across the country," said SWE Partner Robert Marticello. "This peer recognition is a testament to the dedication our attorneys have to our clients."

The following Smiley Wang-Ekvall attorneys have been named to The Best Lawyers in America 2022 for their work in Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law in Costa Mesa:

Kyra E. Andrassy Kraig Kilger Robert S. Marticello Philip E. Strok

In addition, attorneys Michael Simon and Tim Evanston were again recognized by Best Lawyers as 'Ones to Watch,' also for their work in Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law.

Best Lawyers ® lists are compiled based on peer-review evaluation. The organization received more than 15 million evaluations on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world. For the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America ® , more than 10.8 million votes were analyzed. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed.

Smiley | Wang-Ekvall achieves unparalleled results for its clients in the areas of business litigation, real estate transactions, and bankruptcy and insolvency matters, combining the hands-on attention and cost-effectiveness of a small firm with the depth and breadth of experience of a large firm. Visit http://swelawfirm.com/ to learn more.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smiley--wang-ekvall-attorneys-included-in-2022-edition-of-the-best-lawyers-in-america-301370848.html

SOURCE Smiley Wang-Ekvall