SmileFy Releases 3D Smile Design For Facially Guided In-Office Digital Treatment Planning

The 3D Smile Design will enable dentists to create mock-ups in-office and perform smile test-drives for their patients in just one appointment.

MIAMI, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmileFy Inc. released the latest update of its advanced smile design software, which features 3D Smile Design as a chairside solution for dentists to create facially guided dental mock-ups in-office and in just a few minutes. The 3D Smile Design module comes just weeks after announcing the smile design software to the cosmetic dentistry community.

With the recent rise of 3D dental printers making their way into practices of every size, more and more practitioners are becoming aware of the benefits of embracing digital dentistry, like increased predictability and lower costs. SmileFy's 3D Smile Design makes the digital workflow simpler and reliable so, paired with their knowledge and clinical expertise, dentists can yield the best possible esthetic outcomes for their patients.

Doctors and dental labs will be able to collaborate on patient cases directly from the SmileFy software, encouraging better communication and improved turnaround times. They can initiate treatment plans with more accuracy by incorporating intraoral scans, 3D facial scans, and CBCT scans to predict and visualize the end result before starting treatment - a big game-changer in the dental field as it works to improve integrated workflows. They will also be able to export unlimited 3D Smile Designs as open projects to proceed with 3D printing and manufacturing preparations with any CAD/CAM software.

"Our goal with SmileFy is to bring the most innovative technologies at your fingertips. We want to empower clinicians to use technology to improve the way they provide patient care and meet patient expectations. We aim to provide technology that is simple and easy to use so doctors spend more time doing what they love," says Ralph Georg, SmileFy founder and creator.

SmileFy features and benefits include:

An intuitive user interface for the dentist to access from iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Facially driven, natural-looking Smile Simulations generated by SmileFy's Artificial Intelligence.

Digital Patient module for a 3D view of your patient's head using all your digital files such as intraoral scans, CBCT scans, and Bellus 3D facial scan.

3D Smile Design to create digital wax-up in-office in a few minutes.

Extensive library of natural tooth shapes.

Exporting unlimited 3D smile design STLs.

Collaboration option for dentist and dental lab technicians to access case files and designs.

