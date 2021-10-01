Smile Train Celebrates World Smile Day® With Anti-Bullying Consumer Campaign

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Train , the world's largest cleft organization, launched its "All Smiles Are Beautiful" campaign today. Kicking off in celebration of World Smile Day ® , October 1st, the campaign will run throughout October in honor of National Bullying Prevention Month and will raise awareness for the impacts of cleft, including the social stigma that many cleft-affected children face.

Through this collaboration and consumer campaign, Smile Train and its ambassadors will share messages around anti-bullying while raising awareness for cleft conditions and Smile Train's critical work. Elements of the "All Smiles are Beautiful" campaign include:

Apparel collaboration : Throughout October, Smile Train will sell t-shirts designed by Founder and CEO of Baby Phat, entrepreneur and fashion designer, Kimora Lee Simmons . 100% of the net profit will go to Smile Train in service of communities worldwide who do not have access to proper cleft care. The shirts are limited edition and are available for purchase here .

: Throughout October, Smile Train will sell t-shirts designed by Founder and CEO of Baby Phat, entrepreneur and fashion designer, . 100% of the net profit will go to Smile Train in service of communities worldwide who do not have access to proper cleft care. The shirts are limited edition and are available for purchase here . Mural activation: In the heart of its headquarters, New York City , Smile Train will be debuting a mural featuring art from graffiti artist, VIZIE , to raise awareness for Smile Train's cause and the All Smiles are Beautiful campaign. The mural will be located in the East Village at 207 Second Ave, New York, NY 10003 (Corner of E 13th St & 2nd Ave) for those walking by to take pictures and engage with on social media.

In the heart of its headquarters, , Smile Train will be debuting a mural featuring art from graffiti artist, VIZIE , to raise awareness for Smile Train's cause and the All Smiles are Beautiful campaign. The mural will be located in the East Village at 207 Second Ave, New York, NY 10003 (Corner of E 13th St & 2nd Ave) for those walking by to take pictures and engage with on social media. Storytelling:Throughout the month, Smile Train will be amplifying the voices of its broader cleft community on social media, providing them the space to share their stories and experiences.

"Through our work, we see first-hand every day the impacts that a cleft condition can have on a child and their family - both in terms of their health and the social implications that come with looking different," said Susannah Schaefer, President and Chief Executive Officer at Smile Train. "At Smile Train, we believe that all smiles are beautiful and that broader representation of the strong, resilient members of our cleft community is needed, not just during National Bullying Prevention Month, but every month out of the year."

"I'm excited for Baby Phat to join the 'All Smiles Are Beautiful Campaign' with Smile Train, an organization that has made such a difference in the lives of so many children and families across the globe," said Kimora Lee Simmons, Founder and CEO of Baby Phat, entrepreneur and fashion designer. "As a mother of five, my heart breaks for the children affected by health issues that coincide with being born with a cleft, and the bullying that often accompanies it. Now, more than ever, it is so important to help others in whatever way we can and I'm proud to be able to give back through this campaign."

To learn more about Smile Train's global efforts and to make a donation, please visit smiletrain.org . Follow Smile Train on Twitter and Instagram @SmileTrain and like us on Facebook at facebook.com/SmileTrain .

About Smile TrainSmile Train empowers local medical professionals with training, funding, and resources to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children globally. We advance a sustainable solution and scalable global health model for cleft treatment, drastically improving children's lives, including their ability to eat, breathe, speak, and ultimately thrive. To learn more about how Smile Train's sustainable approach means donations have both an immediate and long-term impact, please visit smiletrain.org .

Media Contacts Nijha DiggsSmile TrainSenior Director of Public Relations ndiggs@smiletrain.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smile-train-celebrates-world-smile-day-with-anti-bullying-consumer-campaign-301389569.html

SOURCE Smile Train