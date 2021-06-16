SMIC Liver Transplant Program's Ninth Donation Raised Over 33 Million Yuan

SHANGHAI, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 16 th, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation held its 9th SMIC Liver Transplant Program Donation Ceremony at Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine's Renji Hospital. As of this year, SMIC has cumulatively raised over 33 million yuan, saving 572 needy children from all over the country and helping them regain their lives.

Chairman of SMIC Dr. Zhou Zixue, Honorary Chairman of SMIC Mr. Zhang Wenyi, Vice Chairman of SMIC Dr. Chiang Shang-Yi, Co-CEO of SMIC Dr. Zhao Haijun, President of Renji Hospital Mr. Xia Qiang and Vice Director of China Soong Ching Ling Foundation's Fund Department Ms. Liu Ying attended the donation ceremony.

While the COVID-19 pandemic is normalizing, SMIC is also facing very challenging external circumstances with increased uncertainties. With the concern and support from various facets of society, SMIC has been collaborating to overcome difficulties with precision and maintaining operational continuity. In the first quarter of this year, the revenue for the first half of 2021 is expected to exceed original expectations.

In line with the philosophy of "Caring for people, caring for the environment, and caring for society", this year, SMIC donated 2.34 million yuan to the SMIC Liver Transplant Program, including donations from more than 1,800 employees. Meanwhile, our partners from the IC industry actively responded to the Program, 98 enterprises and individuals donating 2.04 million yuan, which greatly surpassed the amount last year.

At the ceremony, the Chairman of SMIC, Dr. Zhou Zixue said, "Since its establishment, the SMIC Liver Transplant Program has helped 572 needy children receive surgeries and regain their health. Behind this number are small faces that smile through tears, families that have regained hope, and SMIC taking corporate responsibility with practical actions. Next year, we will witness the tenth year of the SMIC Liver Transplant Program, and as the saying goes, it takes ten years to grow a tree; we hope that more people can participate in this Program to help more children have a healthy and happy life."

President of Renji Hospital Mr. Xia Qiang said, "Since the formation of the Children Liver Transplant Program, remarkable achievements have been made. Up to now, 2,609 operations have been completed, ranking first for eight consecutive years on the number of children liver transplant operations performed in one single institute, of which 572 cases were supported by the fund. SMIC Liver Transplant Program has brought warmth and help to families with needy children. The healthy growth of children matters a lot to the development of the country and the future of the nation, and it is medical staff's great responsibility to care for the growth of every child. I believe that the Children Liver Transplant Program of our hospital will improve and reach a higher level of medicine with the care and support of everyone."

Vice Director of China Soong Ching Ling Foundation's Fund Department Ms. Liu Ying commented, "Since its creation nearly 40 years ago, the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation has always adhered to Ms. Soong Ching Ling's deep commitment to "building the future". The Foundation is committed to improving the level of medical health of children and perfecting the medical and healthcare service system to create a good environment for the comprehensive development and healthy growth of children. I hope that, with the joint efforts of SMIC, Renji Hospital and many compassionate companies and warm-hearted individuals, the small good will turn into a great blessing and more children with liver disease from needy families will receive effective treatments. We also wish to make new contributions to accelerating the Healthy China Initiative and offering a better environment for children to grow and become accomplished."

