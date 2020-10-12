SMIC Announces Third Quarter 2020 Webcast Conference Call

SHANGHAI, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Please join SMIC's earnings conference call, with:

Dr. Zhao Haijun , Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Dr. Liang Mong Song , Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director D r. Gao Yonggang , Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, and Joint Company Secretary

, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, and Joint Company Secretary Guo Guangli, Domestic Disclosure Representative and Senior Finance Director as they announce the company's third quarter 2020 results and take questions from investors on Thursday, November 12, 2020 .

The third quarter 2020 results will also be released and available at http://www.smics.com/en/ before the start of trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) and Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

CONFERENCE CALL / WEBCAST ANNOUNCEMENT DETAILS

DATE: Thursday, November 12, 2020 TIME: 8 : 3 0 A.M. ( Shanghai and Hong Kong) 7 : 3 0 P.M. ( New York * please note that as this call is live, it will take place on Wednesday, November 11 th , 20 20 E ST )

WEBCAST:

The call will be webcast live with audio at: http://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/js48isvc

DIAL-IN:

Teleconference call services are affected by the COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. You must preregister online in order to receive the dial-in numbers.

ONLINE REGISTRATION :

You may register for the conference call at: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7678378

Once preregistration has been complete, you will receive dial-in numbers, the passcode, and a unique registrant ID. To join the conference, dial the number you receive in the email, enter the passcode followed by your registrant ID, and you will join the conference instantly.

REPLAY:

Recording will be available approximately 1 hour after the event and it will be archived for replay at http://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary , for a period of 12 months following the webcast.

CONTACT:Investor Relations + 86 21- 2081-2804 IR@smics.com

