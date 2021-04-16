SHANGHAI, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Please join SMIC's earnings conference call.

The first quarter 2021 results will be released and available at http://www.smics.com/en/ after the close of trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) and Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

CONFERENCE CALL / WEBCAST ANNOUNCEMENT DETAILS

DATE: Friday, May 14, 2021

TIME: 8 : 3 0 A.M. ( Shanghai and Hong Kong)

8 : 3 0 P.M. ( New York * please note that as this call is live, it will take place on Thursday, May 13 th , 20 21 E DT )

WEBCAST:

The call will be webcast live with audio at:

http://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary

or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m9wdqhq4

DIAL-IN:

Teleconference call services are affected by the COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. You must preregister online in order to receive the dial-in numbers.

ONLINE REGISTRATION :

You may register for the conference call at: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6991907

Once preregistration has been complete, you will receive dial-in numbers, the passcode, and a unique registrant ID. To join the conference, dial the number you receive in the email, enter the passcode followed by your registrant ID, and you will join the conference instantly.

REPLAY:

Recording will be available approximately 1 hour after the event and it will be archived for replay at http://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary , for a period of 12 months following the webcast.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

+ 86 21- 2081-2800

IR@smics.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smic-announces-first-quarter-2021-webcast-conference-call-301270486.html

SOURCE Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation