SMG Holdings Appoints Vice President Of Global Sales

MANASQUA, N.J. and SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SMG Holdings LLC, a leader in integrated facilities management services, today announced that it has appointed Paul Harris as the company's Vice President of Global Sales. Harris brings more than twenty years of experience in sales and business development to this role where he will help drive new client acquisitions and client success initiatives. Harris will also provide strategic insights to support SMG's expansion of facilities management and advisory services to meet the growing needs of the company's valued clients.

Prior to SMG, Harris was the Director of Sales for ENTOUCH, a provider of smart building solutions, a position he held for more than six years. Before that, he spent over a decade in various sales roles leading expansion efforts into new industries, driving growth across Fortune 1000 accounts including retail, restaurant, education, healthcare and other critical industries.

"Paul brings a tremendous wealth of industry experience and sales knowledge to our team and we are looking forward to him contributing to our sales efforts and our aggressive growth initiatives," said Shannon Prato, CEO and President of SMG Holdings LLC. "Paul has a proven track record of success and his experience in the space will be a valuable asset to our team as our company seeks to accelerate our growth. We're thrilled to welcome Paul to the SMG family."

"I am excited to join SMG, an industry-leader with a strong and longstanding reputation in the facilities management space. SMG has a well-established and proven history of delivering operational excellence and superior advisory services to its valued clients," said Harris. "I am looking forward to sharing my industry knowledge and experience in facilities management to continue to support SMG's growth in the marketplace while continuing to offer the highest level of client support."

About SMG Holdings LLC

Established in 1996, SMG Holdings LLC, is an industry-leading, woman-owned, integrated facilities management (IFM) company committed to client success by providing comprehensive advisory services and extensive expertise in facilities maintenance, construction, project management, disaster and emergency response to multi-site businesses throughout North America. www.smgholdingsllc.com

