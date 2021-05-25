SME Selects Manufacturing Leaders For 2021 International Honor Awards

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SME, the professional association connecting manufacturing professionals, academia and communities from all disciplines, has announced its 2021 International Honor Award recipients.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SME, the professional association connecting manufacturing professionals, academia and communities from all disciplines, has announced its 2021 International Honor Award recipients. These leaders, from industry and academia, are recognized for their contributions to manufacturing, research, education, scientific publications and service to SME.

For over six decades, SME's International Honor Awards have identified professionals whose bodies of work have led to critical breakthroughs and advancements in manufacturing technologies, processes and education as well as honored members for their volunteerism.

"These distinguished awardees, all SME members, epitomize professional achievement and an overall impact on manufacturing," said Bob Willig, executive director and CEO of SME. "Their contributions to industry and SME have resulted in a stronger, more advanced level of manufacturing - a critically important industry."

2021 International Honor Awards:

Eli Whitney Productivity Award — Shaw C. Feng, PhD, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Gaithersburg, Maryland

— C. Feng, PhD, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Joseph A. Siegel Service Award — Bruce G. MacKender , LSME, SME (retired) , Oregon City, Oregon

— , LSME, SME , Donald C. Burnham Manufacturing Management Award — Ralph L. Resnick , FSME, C3Consulting, Latrobe, Pennsylvania

— , FSME, C3Consulting, SME Frederick W. Taylor Research Medal — Kornel F. Ehmann , PhD, FSME, Northwestern University , Evanston, Illinois

— , PhD, FSME, , SME Albert M. Sargent Progress Award — Thomas R. Kurfess , PhD, FSME, NAE, PE, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Knoxville, Tennessee

— , PhD, FSME, NAE, PE, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, SME Education Award — Tony L. Schmitz , PhD, FSME, University of Tennessee, Knoxville ; Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Knoxville, Tennessee

— , PhD, FSME, ; Oak Ridge National Laboratory, SME Gold Medal— Steven Y. Liang , PhD, FSME, Georgia Institute of Technology , Atlanta

SME is currently accepting nominations for the 2022 International Honor Awards. The submission deadline is Aug. 1. Award and nomination information is available at sme.org/awards.

About SME

SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With nearly 90 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through the SME Education Foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

