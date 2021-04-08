SMC³ Releases Exclusive Hybrid Online LTL Curriculum

ATLANTA, April 8, 2021 SMC³, a leading transportation technology solution provider and industry educator, has unveiled its 2021 hybrid LTL online learning education program designed to provide convenient, self-paced learning with access to live industry experts. Beginning in April of this year, the hybrid program curriculum includes exclusive weekly live seminar sessions with industry thought leaders to reinforce key concepts and address real-world challenges.

Just like SMC³'s traditional five course 100% on-demand LTL education format option, online coursework for these hybrid courses allow students to work at their own pace. Scheduled live seminar sessions each week are designed to augment these on-demand lessons with current, highly relevant topic discussions with industry experts. Each learning option also offers a path to LTL certification.

Courses slated to be delivered in the new hybrid format the remainder of 2021 include:

LTL 203 : LTL Carrier Pricing & Costing ( April 15 - May 6 )

: LTL Carrier Pricing & Costing ( - ) LTL 204 : US LTL Transportation Law & Regulations ( July 8 - July 22 )

: US LTL Transportation Law & Regulations ( - ) LTL 205 : LTL Business Analytics ( September 9 - September 30 )

: LTL Business Analytics ( - ) LTL 201 : The Fundamentals of LTL ( October 28 - November 18 )

"Over the last year, the pandemic has driven meaningful change to nearly every aspect of the supply chain industry," said Brian Thompson, Chief Commercial Officer at SMC³. "This on-demand curriculum, coupled with live seminar sessions, provides students an engaging hybrid learning approach to stay current on evolving LTL challenges and gain valuable insights from the industry experts who solve these challenges every day."

SMC³'s online LTL learning is perfect for shippers, 3PLs, carriers, freight forwarders and future supply chain leaders looking to master their LTL knowledge and take their careers to the next level. In total, the complete five-course LTL education program offers more than 40 hours of LTL knowledge and provides an opportunity to achieve professional supply chain certification (CLTL) upon completion of an exam at the end of the program. In addition to individual registration, companies also have the option to purchase an enterprise license to provide company-wide LTL learning opportunities

The upcoming hybrid course, LTL203: LTL Carrier Pricing and Costing, empowers students with knowledge about the complexities of LTL pricing and costing models and features live discussions with industry experts from ABF Freight, Averitt Express, GlobalTranz, NMFTA, Reverse Logistics Association, SMC3 and Yellow. To register, visit https://bit.ly/LTL203Special

For more information about the 2021 schedule, or to hold your spot in future courses, contact sales@smc3.com.

About SMC³ With its range of transportation technology solutions that integrate seamlessly into current business systems, SMC³ supports customers as they grow, whether they're dealing with 10 or 10,000 freight movements per day. Shippers and 3PLs use SMC³'s peerless solutions to optimize their freight spend, achieve unrivaled shipment visibility and streamline their transportation planning, saving time and money on their supply chain requirements throughout North America.

