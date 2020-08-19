SmartyPants Products Are Officially "Certified Free From™" The Top 8 Allergens And Gluten In Audit By MenuTrinfo®

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartyPants, the leading manufacturer of high-quality family supplements, underwent an in-depth facility audit to give their consumers peace of mind that their products are Certified Free From ™ the top 8 allergens, and gluten. Based in California, SmartyPants produces vitamin blends in the form of gummies, capsules, and liquid formats using premium and thoughtfully selected nutrients, all together in one supplement.

In late 2019, SmartyPants reached out to KwC because its parent company, MenuTrinfo, exists to inform those suffering with food allergies what's safe to consume.

"SmartyPants Vitamins is the first manufacturer of dietary supplements to successfully complete our CFF audit. This is a big testament to their dedication of offering true ingredient transparency and the safest product possible to their consumers. They have been such a delight to work with, not only in our day-to-day interactions, but also as an organization who takes food allergies so seriously. We are so proud to have our CFF seal associated with this great brand," said Claire Peacock, Chief Operating Officer at MenuTrinfo ®.

KwC's "Certified Free From™" audit is a great solution for consumer-packaged goods. Products that aim to be "Certified Free From™" the big 8 food allergens and/or gluten across the country work with KwC to obtain their certification seal. KwC is the first company in the nation to do this kind of work for the food allergy community and is leading the way to consumer confidence by putting their name only behind highly vetted products. While at the manufacturing facility, auditors check everything from loading dock in and out as well as ensure testing is done to verify products are truly free from allergens and/or gluten. KwC felt confident in the auditing process from day one with SmartyPants and were thoroughly impressed by their diligence and mission to keep families suffering with food allergies safe.

"We're excited to receive the Kitchens with Confidence certification. One of our founding principles has always been to ensure our products are accessible to everyone and we understand how difficult it can be for both children and adults with food allergies and sensitivities to find supplements that will work for them," said Courtney Nichols Gould, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at SmartyPants, "That is why we proudly display on our labels that we are 'free of' the eight major allergens. This recognition helps to solidify our hard work."

SmartyPants has gone above and beyond to demonstrate passion and the ultimate care to safely service the millions of consumers across the nation suffering with food allergies.

About MenuTrinfo ®, LLC MenuTrinfo ® is dedicated to bettering the food-service industry by providing three major services: Certified Nutritionals and food allergy/ gluten-free identification under the MenuTrinfo brand, food safety and allergen/gluten-free training known as AllerTrain ™, and full-service kitchen audits for facilities and products known as "Certified Free From ™" by Kitchens with Confidence ™.

