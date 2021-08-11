SMArtX Advisory Solutions Named Finalist In Two Categories For 2021 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards

WEST PALM BEACH , Fla., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), today announced that it has been nominated in two categories for the 2021 Wealth Management Industry Awards.

Technology Providers - Chief Executive Officer of The Year: Evan Rapoport , CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions

, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions Technology Providers - Chief Marketing Officer of The Year: Alex Smith-Ryland , CMO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions

Now in its 7th consecutive year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards program recognizes outstanding organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. More than 900 entries were received from 346 companies—an increase of over 40% from previous years.

"It's an honor to be shortlisted as a finalist by WealthManagement.com in two categories for the second consecutive year," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "This recognition certainly bodes well for the wonderful team at SMArtX, including my fellow nominee Alex Smith-Ryland, Chief Marketing Officer. It's because of them we entered 2021 with strong momentum and delivered another two-quarters of record-setting growth, up by 62% year to date to $17.34 billion."

SMArtX continued growth is driven by two main applications of its technology: the off-the-shelf TAMP offering, which is built using SMArtX Advisory Solutions' proprietary UMA technology, and the ability to further deploy that tailored UMA technology through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises, RIA platforms, and hybrid broker-dealers.

A panel of independent judges made up of top names in the industry will determine the WealthManagement.com 2021 Industry Award winners, announced during an in-person and virtual evening awards ceremony at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on September 9, 2021.

"SMArtX is proud to be recognized alongside such a distinguished panel of industry leaders," said Jonathan Pincus, President & COO of SMArtX. "Over the course of the last 18 months, it became clear our team had to be more agile and adapt together in new and innovative ways. In their respective roles, Evan and Alex proved to be invaluable to SMArtX's mission and vision amid a fast-paced, demanding environment."

About SMArtX Advisory SolutionsSMArtX Advisory Solutions is the next generation managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform and the only platform to seamlessly offer traditional, alternative, and passive direct index strategies in a unified managed account structure. The firm also licenses its proprietary managed accounts technology to help firms replace legacy technology and power several investment platforms for RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com.

