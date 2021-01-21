SmartTurf® Launches Antimicrobial Athletic Turf Treated With Microban®

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microban® International, the global leader in antimicrobial and odor control and prevention solutions, announces that its longtime partner SmartTurf has launched a range of athletic turf products for health and sports clubs, along with athletic arenas. The new product range offers the first athletic artificial turf product with built-in antimicrobial protection and was designed for businesses across the county looking for answers to heightened concerns around cleanliness and enhanced safety measures in fitness, sports and athletic facilities.

SmartTurf® launches first athletic turf product with Microban® built-in antimicrobial protection

Smart Turf Athletic Turf is made with a proprietary, high-performance polyethylene which offers superb resiliency while remaining soft to the touch. The Microban antimicrobial technology is manufactured into the turf blades to provide permanent, built-in protection from the growth of bacteria, mold and mildew on the athletic turf.

"After identifying the lack of a similar product on the market in a time when health and sports club owners are looking for ways to instill public confidence around returning to their facilities, we felt strongly about expanding our partnership with Microban to include a built-in solution for this category," said Duane Jensen, president of Catalina Home, parent company of Smart Turf. "The built-in antimicrobial technology is key in that it never washes off, works 24/7, and is active for the entire life of the athletic turf."

Fitness guru and competitor, Rob Riches, fully endorses Smart Turf Athletic Turf because he is confident that built-in Microban antimicrobial technology in athletic turf is a game changer for the fitness industry. "I'm thrilled to be a Smart Turf Athletic Turf partner. Being able to work out on athletic turf that is soft and comfortable on my feet and that is 99 percent cleaner than unprotected areas offers peace of mind."

Smart Turf's Multi-Sport Turf and Xtreme Play Turf with Microban feature antimicrobial protection and odor reduction with a soft feel and high performance for multi-purpose, indoor or outdoor use. Smart Turf products are proudly manufactured in the USA at its state-of-the-art factory located in Chatsworth, GA. For more information, visit https://www.smartturf.com/athleticturf.html.

Microban's portfolio of technologies continues to work to revolutionize product performance with protection that lives on. Its portfolio of solutions includes AEGIS®, SilverShield® and ZPTech® for antimicrobial product protection, and Scentry and Scentry Revive for odor control. As part of its commitment to sustainable manufacturing processes, Microban products are bluesign® and Oeko-Tex® approved.

About SmartTurf® Smart Turf artificial grass products are proudly made in the USA in our state-of-the-art Chatsworth, Georgia factory. We continue to support the US economy and future generations with jobs and economic growth and stand by our product with an industry leading 15-year manufacturer backed warranty. Smart Turf products include pet turf, playground turf, putting turf, athletic turf, and general landscaping turf. An industry leader, Smart Turf products have proudly been used and installed in many backyards, playgrounds, municipal parks, and commercial and hotel projects.

About Microban® Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban® is a global specialist in antimicrobial technologies and odor control solutions. Its proactive systems keep products cleaner, fresher and more durable by preventing microbial problems before they start. Microban® combines science with creative solutions to enhance high quality textile, consumer, industrial and medical products around the world. Today, the Microban® brand and technologies are featured on thousands of products in more than 30 countries.

Microban® technology is not designed to protect users or others from disease-causing microorganisms or viruses, and is not a substitute for normal cleaning practices. Microban® is a registered trademark of Microban Products Company.

