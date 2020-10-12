SmartStop Self Storage To Partner With The Breast Cancer Research Foundation For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. ("SmartStop" or the "Company") today announces that it has partnered with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation ("BCRF") for the third year in a row to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This October, SmartStop will donate $5 directly to BCRF for every unit rented at its U.S. SmartStop® Self Storage locations. Additionally, SmartStop will donate $5 for every rental at its Canadian SmartStop® Self Storage locations to Breast Cancer Research Foundation in Canada, with the focus of supporting cancer research across Canada.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a critical time to raise funds for lifesaving research as the world galvanizes around the cause. BCRF is the highest-rated breast cancer organization in the U.S. Supporting 275 scientists across 15 countries, including Canada, BCRF is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world.

"We are proud to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation for a third consecutive year to help such a worthy cause," said H. Michael Schwartz, Executive Chairman of SmartStop. "We are again committing to mobilize SmartStop's diverse employee and customer base to fund critical breast cancer research in the U.S. and Canada. Last October, we donated $5 for every self storage unit rented in October 2019, raising nearly $20,000 for BCRF, and we hope to again make a significant contribution to this important cause."

"Throughout the month, staff at SmartStop facilities across the United States and Canada will wear special uniforms to celebrate BCRF and raise awareness with customers about this important cause. In addition, SmartStop employees have received information highlighting BCRF's mission and notable accomplishments in the field of breast cancer research."

About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc.SmartStop is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of approximately 380 self storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self storage programs, including Strategic Storage Trust IV, Inc., a public non-traded REIT, and other private programs. SmartStop is the tenth-largest self storage company in the U.S., with approximately $1.6 billion of real estate assets under management, including an owned and managed portfolio of 146 properties in 19 states and Toronto, Canada and comprising approximately 97,000 units and 11.1 million rentable square feet. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com.

About the Breast Cancer Research FoundationBreast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. BCRF invests in the best minds in science—from those investigating prevention to metastasis—and foster cross-disciplinary collaboration. The Foundation's approach accelerates the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need. We can't stop now. Join BCRF in fueling the world's most promising research. With you, we will be the end of breast cancer. Visit bcrf.org

