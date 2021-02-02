SmartStop Self Storage Hires Kevin Friedman As Director Of Acquisitions

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. ("SmartStop" or the "Company") today announced that Kevin Friedman has been hired as Director of Acquisitions, effective immediately. Within his role, Friedman will be responsible for the underwriting of self storage acquisitions for SmartStop and affiliated companies, as well as developing relationships across the industry.

"Kevin has a long history of underwriting and acquiring deals in the self storage space, and will help contribute to the growing SmartStop® Self Storage portfolio as we continue to expand," said Wayne Johnson, President and Chief Investment Officer of SmartStop. "With his experience in a variety of markets, types of acquisitions, development, and capital stacks, Kevin will contribute to SmartStop's reputation as an aggressive acquirer of high quality assets."

Kevin brings over six years of experience most recently with Metro Storage LLC. At Metro Storage, Kevin served as Director of Acquisitions and was responsible for procuring facility and land acquisitions across all U.S. markets. In his tenure at Metro Storage LLC, Kevin also served as Financial Analyst and Senior Financial Analyst, where he was directly involved in over $700 million of acquisition and development deals. Kevin is a graduate of the University of Denver and a Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM).

About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (SmartStop)

SmartStop is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of approximately 390 self storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self storage programs, including Strategic Storage Trust IV, Inc., a public non-traded REIT, and other private programs. SmartStop is the tenth-largest self storage company in the U.S., with approximately $1.7 billion of real estate assets under management, including an owned and managed portfolio of 150 properties in 19 states and Toronto, Canada and comprising over 100,000 units and 11.4 million rentable square feet. SmartStop and its affiliates own or manage 16 operating self storage properties in the Greater Toronto Area, which total over 13,000 units and 1.3 million rentable square feet. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com .

