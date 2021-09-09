Smartsheet To Participate At Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced that its President & Chief Executive Officer, Mark Mader, is scheduled to present at Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021 at...

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) - Get Smartsheet, Inc. Class A Report, the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced that its President & Chief Executive Officer, Mark Mader, is scheduled to present at Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Smartsheet's investor website https://investors.smartsheet.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.

