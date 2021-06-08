Smartsheet Introduces New Innovations And Partnerships At ENGAGE Event, Significantly Unlocking Customer Value In The Platform

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today unveiled new innovations, partnerships and offerings that unlock the full value of the Smartsheet platform for its community of more than 8.

Smartsheet (SMAR) - Get Report, the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today unveiled new innovations, partnerships and offerings that unlock the full value of the Smartsheet platform for its community of more than 8.5 million users, empowering everyone to become an agent of change in their organization.

At ENGAGE, virtual attendees heard how Smartsheet's ever-improving platform scales to meet the demands of both business and IT. Looking through the lens of customers like Overtime, Intuit, Climate Pledge Arena and Seattle Kraken, Smartsheet showcased how organizations that harness the power of no-code technology activate a new era of business: the no-code enterprise.

"The combination of 'no-code' and 'enterprise-ready' has the potential to unlock something incredibly powerful," said Mark Mader, Chief Executive Officer at Smartsheet. "We see the emergence of the no-code enterprise as fundamentally representing a human opportunity—a moment in time where we have the chance to harness the most powerful force in business: human ingenuity and creativity."

Smartsheet Advance: A new offering built for scale and empowering IT

Announced last week, Smartsheet Advance is a new premium capabilities offering to extend the value of the platform and empower customers to more effectively manage work at scale. This offering brings together what customers have told us they need with the premium features they use the most, enabling them to do more and get more with greater speed, flexibility, and protection.

Smartsheet also announced Smartsheet for Marketing, which takes the unifying and familiar power of Smartsheet and adds the resource management, digital asset management and other premium capabilities Smartsheet offers. It is the centralized launchpad for modern campaigns that allows marketing teams to drive personalized customer experiences at scale with agility and flexibility.

Enhancing Enterprise-Grade Security, Compliance and Governance

Smartsheet is the leading collaborative work management (CWM) platform that delivers the capabilities solution builders need with the enterprise-class security that IT teams require. With enterprise-grade security and governance, Smartsheet ensures all data within the platform remains secure, can be easily managed, and that all appropriate parties have full visibility across all regions.

New platform enhancements announced today include:

An additional layer of control with Customer Managed Encryption Keys (CMEK) that allows customers to encrypt sheet data with encryption keys owned by the customer and stored within Amazon Web Services' Key Management Service (KMS);

that allows customers to encrypt sheet data with encryption keys owned by the customer and stored within Amazon Web Services' Key Management Service (KMS); Enterprise Plan Manager that enables large businesses to centrally manage security controls without needing to consolidate plans, allowing them to manage Smartsheet the way they are organized and split cost centers by usage;

that enables large businesses to centrally manage security controls without needing to consolidate plans, allowing them to manage Smartsheet the way they are organized and split cost centers by usage; Data Retention Controls that empower Smartsheet Admins to set up policies that automatically remove sheets after a certain amount of time or period of inactivity, simplifying the finding and reduction of outdated information to not only help performance, but maintain critical data governance and compliance; and

that empower Smartsheet Admins to set up policies that automatically remove sheets after a certain amount of time or period of inactivity, simplifying the finding and reduction of outdated information to not only help performance, but maintain critical data governance and compliance; and Coming soon, Smartsheet Regions will provide organizations the flexibility to choose a specific region when establishing an account, making it easy to ensure compliance, privacy, and governance requirements are met. The company will launch its first new Region in Germany this fall with additional Regions coming next year.

Learn more about Smartsheet's latest security, governance, and compliance enhancements here.

Empowering a Modern Experience

No-code technology provides workers the ability to adapt to how they work, so businesses can optimize how they operate, innovate and ultimately respond to customer needs. To give builders an easy way to package solutions that best fit their needs, Smartsheet released WorkApps. WorkApps is a no-code offering that enables anyone to become an app builder, giving users an innovative way to package and manage access to Smartsheet and third-party assets into a curated web and mobile application experience.

New WorkApps enhancements shared at ENGAGE include:

Proofing capabilities that give users the ability to manage content designs and approvals with other collaborators within WorkApps;

capabilities that give users the ability to manage content designs and approvals with other collaborators within WorkApps; Preview in Desktop that allows app builders to review the app experience before pushing it live to stakeholders;

that allows app builders to review the app experience before pushing it live to stakeholders; Transfer Ownership that enables admins to hand off administrative ownership of any app right from within WorkApps;

that enables admins to hand off administrative ownership of any app right from within WorkApps; Coming this summer, Action View provides a new, intuitive interface that presents all relevant information and actions related to a task as a clean, well-organized list; and

provides a new, intuitive interface that presents all relevant information and actions related to a task as a clean, well-organized list; and Also launching this summer, Collaborator Visibilitywill make it easy for Smartsheet administrators to keep track of everyone collaborating in WorkApps across the entire organization.

Since launch, customers from over 1,900 organizations including Alaska Airlines, Global Medical Response, Six Flags and GE Renewable Energy have built over 30,000 WorkApps.

Read about how Smartsheet customers are using WorkApps to streamline work and simplify collaboration here.

Enabling Execution at Scale

The tools and platforms organizations deploy are not only critical to support where the business is today, but also where it wants to be in the future. Smartsheet continues to invest in new and innovative capabilities to help our customers execute efficiently at scale.

Available this summer for Enterprise plans and up, Work Insights continuously analyzes business data and provides a curated set of metrics that enables customers to quickly and easily get a deep understanding of cycle times, which groups are doing better than others, and key trends over time.

continuously analyzes business data and provides a curated set of metrics that enables customers to quickly and easily get a deep understanding of cycle times, which groups are doing better than others, and key trends over time. Modern Workflow Manager, also available this summer, is a completely reimagined experience for creating and managing no-code automated workflows, greatly reducing the time spent on manual tasks. Dozens of new workflow examples coupled with several new controls to sort, search, and filter workflows will make it easier than ever to create, find and share workflows across your entire organization.

also available this summer, is a completely reimagined experience for creating and managing no-code automated workflows, greatly reducing the time spent on manual tasks. Dozens of new workflow examples coupled with several new controls to sort, search, and filter workflows will make it easier than ever to create, find and share workflows across your entire organization. Last month, Smartsheet released the next generation of Data Uploader which allows customers to automatically upload data from any enterprise system directly into Smartsheet. Data Shuttle extends this capability by allowing users to export data back into those platforms to create a centralized source of truth and make confident, real-time decisions.

Expanding the Ecosystem to Solve Key Business Challenges

Building on existing integrations with some of today's industry-leading systems of record, including Adobe, Atlassian, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Workday, and popular productivity tools like Box, Dropbox, Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, and Slack, Smartsheet announced several new and expanded integrations and partnerships that will add even more value as customers build solutions with and on top of its platform:

Starting today, Smartsheet is an Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) Service Ready for Business Applications Launch Partner. To receive this designation, we demonstrated our experience and success in helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale with varying levels of complexity.

To receive this designation, we demonstrated our experience and success in helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale with varying levels of complexity. Available today in Smartsheet's document builder feature, the DocuSign integration saves time and streamlines processes by seamlessly creating documents, sending them for signatures, and tracking signing status all from within Smartsheet.

saves time and streamlines processes by seamlessly creating documents, sending them for signatures, and tracking signing status all from within Smartsheet. A new partnership with McAfee powers an integration with their MVISION Cloud security product line via McAfee CASB Connect, which allows customers to add powerful new controls created by McAfee within the Smartsheet platform. Threat and anomaly detection, along with data loss prevention (DLP) policies, can now help find and remediate sensitive data violations such as sharing a healthcare record, social security number, or credit card information.

powers an integration with their MVISION Cloud security product line via McAfee CASB Connect, which allows customers to add powerful new controls created by McAfee within the Smartsheet platform. Threat and anomaly detection, along with data loss prevention (DLP) policies, can now help find and remediate sensitive data violations such as sharing a healthcare record, social security number, or credit card information. A new partnership and new integrations with UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, will make it easier to retrieve, update, and share data in Smartsheet, saving hours of repetitive, manual work. The integrations streamline processes including project management, budgeting, sales, procurement, and content management, all while reducing potential human errors and ensuring security and interoperability. UiPath software robots can collaborate on sheets, update projects, access attachments, update comments and share Smartsheet information across teams - so people can focus on higher-value work.

will make it easier to retrieve, update, and share data in Smartsheet, saving hours of repetitive, manual work. The integrations streamline processes including project management, budgeting, sales, procurement, and content management, all while reducing potential human errors and ensuring security and interoperability. UiPath software robots can collaborate on sheets, update projects, access attachments, update comments and share Smartsheet information across teams - so people can focus on higher-value work. A new integration with the leading virtual whiteboard, Lucidspark,enables users to collaborate visually and seamlessly turn ideas into tasks, deliverables and project plans in Smartsheet. The bi-directionality between Lucidspark and Smartsheet is a powerful way to avoid project discrepancies, keeping teams aligned and moving forward.

