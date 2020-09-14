Smartsheet Completes Acquisition Of Brandfolder

Smartsheet (SMAR) - Get Report, the enterprise platform for dynamic work, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Brandfolder, a leader in digital asset management (DAM). On August 24, Smartsheet announced the company's intent to acquire Brandfolder.

This acquisition combines Brandfolder's world-class DAM capabilities with Smartsheet's leading collaborative work management platform to create a dynamic solution that manages workflows around content and collaboration. By enabling enterprise-wide content workflows, organizations can break down silos, execute more effectively, and make better decisions faster.

Smartsheet paid $155 million for the acquisition, subject to certain adjustments, with a combination of cash and stock.

