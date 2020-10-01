Smartsheet Brings Together The Dynamic Workforce At ENGAGE 2020

Smartsheet (SMAR) - Get Report, the enterprise platform for dynamic work, announced its annual ENGAGE 2020 conference takes place today. This year's fully virtual event is bringing together tens of thousands of innovators to discuss how the workforce can not only adapt but thrive in a changing world by becoming dynamic during the keynote, sessions, and more. Watch a livestream of the keynote now at smartsheet.com/engage.

Organizations are dealing with unprecedented disruption this year, including a massive shift towards a new way of working. Instead of going back to work as it was, Smartsheet CEO Mark Mader stated in his keynote that, "At Smartsheet, we believe that to effectively compete and to thrive, businesses must embrace the opportunity to work more dynamically -- to simplify, streamline and integrate how work is initiated, managed, and delivered by their people and by their teams."

To bring a unique perspective to the conversation around what it means to be dynamic, ENGAGE will feature OZY co-founder and CEO and host of "The Carlos Watson Show", Carlos Watson, professional British sailor Pip Hare who will set sail in November as a competitor in the Vendée Globe, and globally recognized musician, humanitarian, and activist Michael Franti who will close out the event with a celebration of our Can Do community.

During the keynote, Smartsheet CPO Gene Farrell will reveal several dynamic product announcements including:

WorkApps is a no-code platform that empowers users to build intuitive web and mobile applications that streamline business and simplify collaboration. With WorkApps, customers can build easy-to-navigate apps in a few minutes using sheets, forms, reports, dashboards, and even external content — all without writing a single line of code.

The 10,000ft Panel for Smartsheet allows organizations to better prioritize and optimize their entire workforce across projects, teams, and locations. By integrating 10,000ft's resource and portfolio management platform with Smartsheet's workflow capabilities, teams can access the full picture of their projects and their people.

Bridge is an automation engine that does not require code to enable workflow orchestration between platforms and applications. Bridge was designed to be powerful enough to automate complex business processes, but accessible enough to be used by IT and business users to connect an organization's most important business systems.

Smartsheet will also showcase the following enhancements to the company's platform which are available today:

Document builder gives teams the ability to automatically create custom PDF documents from templates using sheet data that can be downloaded or attached to the appropriate row to keep everything organized in Smartsheet.

gives teams the ability to automatically create custom PDF documents from templates using sheet data that can be downloaded or attached to the appropriate row to keep everything organized in Smartsheet. Adding to the platform's cell formula capability, column formulas now allow a formula to be applied to an entire column and will maintain the consistency and accuracy of data.

now allow a formula to be applied to an entire column and will maintain the consistency and accuracy of data. Enhanced proofing capabilities with support for video and Microsoft Office files allowing teams to upload, review, comment, and approve videos and Word, Powerpoint, and Excel files right from Smartsheet.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (SMAR) - Get Report is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

