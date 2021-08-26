SmartRent To Report Second Quarter 2021 Earnings And Present At Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

SmartRent.com, Inc. ("SmartRent" or "the Company") a leading provider of smart home and smart building automation for property owners, managers, developers, homebuilders and residents, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on August 30, 2021 after the market closes.

SmartRent will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results on August 30, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. To access the conference call, dial 1-877-407-3982 for the U.S. and Canada, or 1-201-493-6780 for callers outside the U.S. or Canada, with Conference ID: 13722626. A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at investors.smartrent.com.

SmartRent also announced today that Lucas Haldeman, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on September 9, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A webcast of the presentation will be available live and accessible for replay on the Company's website at investors.smartrent.com.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent (SMRT) - Get Report is an enterprise smart home and smart building technology platform for property owners, managers and residents. The SmartRent solution is designed to provide property managers with seamless visibility and control over all their assets while delivering cost savings and additional revenue opportunities through all-in-one home control offerings for residents. For more information please visit smartrent.com.

