SmartRent, Inc. (SMRT) - Get SmartRent Inc Class A Report (the "Company" or "SmartRent"), a leading provider of smart home and smart building automation for property owners, managers, developers, homebuilders, and residents, today announced the appointment of Brian Roberts as Chief Legal Officer. Mr. Roberts, a seasoned public company executive with over 20 years of corporate legal experience, will oversee all legal, corporate governance and compliance matters for the Company.

Mr. Roberts joins SmartRent after nine years as General Counsel with Grand Canyon University where he led a broad range of legal initiatives including real estate acquisitions, drafting and closing a variety of agreements and transactions, managing litigation matters, regulatory compliance, and intellectual property matters. He was also responsible for establishing and ensuring compliance with the university's corporate governance programs.

Prior to his time with Grand Canyon University, Mr. Roberts was the General Counsel and Secretary for iGo, Inc., a publicly traded developer and distributor of electronic accessories, where he led business development, legal and compliance initiatives.

Lucas Haldeman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Brian is a proven leader with extensive experience advising companies through complex strategic matters, business combinations, and legal compliance. His counsel and guidance should serve SmartRent well as we advance our growth plan and establish best-in-class compliance and governance practices. We are excited to welcome Brian to the team and look forward to his contributions in our efforts to create value for our shareholders, and our customers."

Founded in 2017, SmartRent (SMRT) - Get SmartRent Inc Class A Report is an enterprise smart home and smart building technology platform for property owners, managers, and residents.

