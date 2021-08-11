Smartpress Launches Game-Changing Partnership With Canva

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Online printer Smartpress.com just made graphic design more accessible through their new partnership with Canva. With Canva's thousands of print templates and vast content library, the graphic design software allows designers of all levels to quickly and easily create assets - and now print them directly from Smartpress' website. It's a game-changer for professional designers and novices alike.

See all Smartpress products available with Canva: https://smartpress.com/shop/design-online

Designing made simpleAs the world's fastest growing online design platform, Canva provides an intuitive drag-and-drop format, along with access to millions of free, customizable elements. Smartpress' partnership with Canva dramatically expands the printer's clientele beyond professional designers. Casual creatives can now design and print everything from marketing collateral to greeting cards, all with just a few clicks on Smartpress' website.

"We strive to provide our customers with world class customer service and the best possible online buying experience," said Matt Chapman, VP of Smartpress. "Canva is a natural extension of our website and provides anyone with the tools to 'create brilliant print' with us."

Why design with Canva and print at Smartpress?

No design experience necessary. Canva can easily be used by everyone from business owners to personal consumers.

Smartpress prints the highest quality materials in the industry and is backed by premium service and a carbon neutral, sustainable approach to business.

Design and print easily and quickly, all in one efficient place.

See the collaboration come together: https://smartpress.com/blog/features/design-with-canva-create-print-using-this-easy-graphic-design-platform

About Smartpress

Smartpress is the premium online printer for creative agencies, graphic designers, nonprofits and marketing professionals across the U.S. and Canada. They operate on three foundational principles: To create premium-quality print with world class customer service and a commitment to social responsibility.

Smartpress has achieved numerous environmental certifications like EcoVadis Gold and ISO 14001. They are a carbon-neutral, 100% employee-owned company and are home to one of the largest fleets of HP Indigo HD presses in the world. https://smartpress.com/

