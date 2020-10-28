SmartPM Technologies To Provide Enterprise Software Analytics Solution To Ryan Companies In Multiyear Deal

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartPM Technologies, a leader in schedule analytics software for the construction industry, is pleased to announce a multiyear, expanded client agreement with one of its flagship clients, Ryan Companies (Ryan), a national building, development, design and real estate management firm. SmartPM Technologies, which launched its SmartPM cloud-based SaaS platform in 2019, provides Ryan with an enterprisewide solution for schedule analytics.

SmartPM will be implemented across 200 projects for Minneapolis-based Ryan, along with a customized software integration that enables automatic uploads of the firm's construction schedule files directly to the SmartPM platform. In addition, SmartPM analytics will be automatically fed into other systems that executive leadership at Ryan is using to oversee performance on its projects.

"The Ryan team understands the importance of schedule data in the overall equation of performance oversight and risk management, and is at the forefront of the data analysis movement that's happening in the construction industry right now," said Michael Pink, founder and CEO of SmartPM Technologies. "We are honored to work with the firm and look forward to our expanded relationship."

SmartPM was developed to meet a critical need for real-time project data in the construction industry. According to research, large construction projects, across asset classes, typically take 20% longer to finish than scheduled and are up to 80% overbudget.

"As we continue to grow and expand our construction services nationally, we recognize that schedule performance and analytics are critical to our ongoing success," said Josh Bergstrom, director of field development and training at Ryan. "Shortly after we engaged SmartPM for a trial period, we realized we had found something that no other company could provide. The ability to present our teams with actionable, easy-to-comprehend performance-based metrics while quantifying schedule compression and feasibility made SmartPM the clear choice for us. Providing those metrics to project teams through the Procore embedded application, and being able to pull that data directly into our Power BI dashboards, was icing on the cake."

About SmartPM TechnologiesSmartPM Technologies Inc., a leading project analytics company for the construction industry, was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company introduced its SmartPM SaaS product in 2019 and is the only cloud-based, schedule analytics software solution designed specifically for the construction industry. It is a first-of-its-kind, full-service project analytics system that extracts information from native schedule files and converts it into meaningful insights, which ultimately minimizes risk of cost exposure related to delays and overruns. SmartPM was designed by industry experts with one mission in mind: to provide stakeholders with the tools necessary to effectively control costs and schedules, and to keep projects off the path toward disputes. For more information, visit https://smartpmtech.com.

About Ryan Companies US Inc.Founded in 1938, Ryan Companies offers comprehensive commercial real estate services as a national developer, architect, capital investment consultant, builder and real estate manager with a focus on bringing lasting value to its customers and the communities in which it works. Ryan market depth includes retail, industrial, healthcare and senior living. Ryan development and corporate build-to-suit work spans a wide range of product types including office, mixed-use, hospitality, multifamily housing and mission critical facilities. Ryan has nearly 1,500 employees in 15 offices and has completed projects in 39 states. For more information, visit ryancompanies.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smartpm-technologies-to-provide-enterprise-software-analytics-solution-to-ryan-companies-in-multiyear-deal-301162074.html

SOURCE SmartPM Technologies