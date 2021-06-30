Smith Micro Software, Inc. ( NASDAQ: SMSI), today announced that the company will co-host an analyst-led webinar on July 13, 2021 with TU-Automotive. Titled Smartphones: Dangerous Distraction or Driver Safety Companion?, the webinar will break down the findings and provide insights from Smith Micro's Distracted Driving Survey, * which the company announced earlier this month.

The following topics will be covered during the webinar:

Parental concerns regarding the safety of their teen drivers.

Smartphones' impact on teen drivers' safety and risk profiles.

How existing technology helps parents teach safe driving habits to their teens.

Parental willingness to employ driver safety monitoring technology/mobile apps.

Opportunities for consumer-facing brands to position themselves as safety advocates among families with young drivers.

"Our solutions facilitate families' conversations about the role smartphones play in their kids' lives," said Eytan Urbas, Vice President of Corporate Strategy at Smith Micro. "While phones can obviously distract young drivers, they can also provide parents with knowledge, confidence and helpful ways to talk about their teens' safe driving habits."

Event Details:

Title: Smartphones: Dangerous Distraction or Driver Safety Companion?

Smartphones: Dangerous Distraction or Driver Safety Companion? Date/Time: July 13, 2021 at 11am E.T.

July 13, 2021 at 11am E.T. Speakers: Eytan Urbas - Vice President of Corporate Strategy, Smith Micro Steve Bell - Principal Analyst and Director, Data and Analytics, Wards Intelligence

Webinar Registration: https://smsi.me/3vzlczQ

* The survey was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Smith Micro Software. See below for the methodology.

Survey Methodology

This random double-opt-in survey was conducted by OnePoll - a market research company and corporate member of both the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR) - and adheres to the Marketing Research Society (MRS) code of conduct. The survey was conducted online within the United States from April 20 - 27, 2021. The sample consisted of 2,005 American drivers who are parents of teenagers. For more information about OnePoll's research in the media, navigate to their portfolio here.

About Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and cable MSOs around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today's connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content display and performing analytics on any product set. For more information, visit smithmicro.com.

About TU-Automotive

TU-Automotive is part of the Informa Tech Automotive Group which combines the research expertise of Wards Intelligence, the reach and community of WardsAuto, and the connection and event power of TU-Automotive. Our trusted brand pillars provide expert direction into the automotive and technology industry with unrivaled opportunities to develop and differentiate client's position within it. Our mission is to look well beyond the headlines to research trends that will impact the bottom line of this innovative industry in the months and years to come. To learn more about Informa Tech Automotive Group, visit https://wardsauto.informa.com and for more information on TU-Automotive, visit tu-auto.com.

