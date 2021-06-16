SmartMetric Sees The Adoption Of European Union Banking Directive To Usher In The Rapid Adoption Of On-Card Biometric Authentication For Credit And Debit Cards

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME): The European Union PSD2 banking directive will force banks to adopt two (2) factor authentication for credit and debit card transactions. The EU, PSD2 directive is designed to afford greater protection for consumers using their credit and debit cards online and offline. It comes into effect as of March 14, 2022.

SmartMetric is excited about the adoption of two (2) factor authentication for consumer protection. "We see that the adoption of authentication beyond the PIN will catapult the adoption of our biometric safer credit card across Europe in our opinion," said today SmartMetric's President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick.

SmartMetric is continuing the incorporation of its newly invented method for detecting between a live finger and a fake finger when using the SmartMetric biometric credit and debit card. This development was spurred by the requirement of one of the largest payments networks for biometric cards.

This global network recently released its biometric card testing protocols and requirements which amongst other things strongly stipulated that biometric cards must be able to withstand a fingerprint spoofing attack. The biometric card industry has relied on software to differentiate between live and fake fingerprints. SmartMetric tested what was used generally in the industry and found that it did not meet the testing applied by its engineers. SmartMetric saw that it needed to create a solution that was far more advanced than that being used by the biometric industry.

There are now 10 billion chip-based credit and debit cards issued throughout the world. The SmartMetric biometric in-the-card technology is used to activate the chip cards' contact and contactless chips following an instant fingerprint scan on the card.

SmartMetric is the inventor and manufacturer of electronics that fit inside credit and debit cards making what is arguably the world's leading credit and debit card fingerprint biometric platform for the credit card industry.

The SmartMetric fingerprint scanning technology inside the card allows the user to secure their credit card using their own fingerprint. It also allows payments networks to be confident that the person making the transaction is indeed the person to whom the card has been issued.

Fingerprint biometric secured credit and debit cards by SmartMetric have been designed around the chip that has now become the standard on newly issued cards within the credit and debit card industry. Touching a small sensor on the card's surface causes a fingerprint scan that reads and matches the card users' fingerprint in less than a second. Following a fingerprint match the card's surface chip is then activated allowing the card to work in a card reader at a point-of-sale terminal or ATM.

Touch and store read once technology, developed by SmartMetric for its biometric card, allows mass card issuing financial institutions to issue their cards direct to consumers without the need for consumers to come into a bank branch. This is an important feature of the SmartMetric biometric card since most new card issuance particularly in the USA is done via the mail.

SmartMetric is a USA based company with sales and marketing partnerships in Latin America, Europe and United States. Engineering of the biometric card electronics is done in-house and is the owned intellectual property of the company.

SmartMetric has issued patents and patents pending surrounding its biometric card technology.

To view the SmartMetric Biometric Card please follow this link - Video of the SmartMetric Biometric Card. To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com

