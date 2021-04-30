SmartMetric Says That Its Biometric Fingerprint Protected Credit Card Turns The Ubiquitous Credit Card Into An In-Your-Wallet Powerful Computer Device

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME): SmartMetric, in creating a credit card that has an inbuilt fingerprint scanner, needed to create a super thin, powerful computer inside the card, in order to power the instantaneous finger print scanning of the card user's...

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME): SmartMetric, in creating a credit card that has an inbuilt fingerprint scanner, needed to create a super thin, powerful computer inside the card, in order to power the instantaneous finger print scanning of the card user's fingerprint.

This miniature electronics breakthrough by SmartMetric has resulted not only in a powerful miniature fingerprint scanner, but as well a powerful miniature computer the size of a credit card that fits in your wallet. Turning the pervasive credit card into new electronic device now able to perform a multitude of tasks beyond the credit card transaction.

SmartMetric's electronic credit card has an ARM Cortex processor. Up to a Gigabyte and beyond memory. Contact and contactless standard credit card interface for all credit card readers and ATMs. A stable rechargeable battery. Rapid recharge power management system that recharges the cards internal battery when used at standard card reader. While still meeting ISO standard size and thickness for credit cards.

In addition, the SmartMetric card has incorporated live fingerprint detection, thwarting scammers who want to try and use a replica of a person's fingerprint.

Along with anti-spoofing technology developed by SmartMetric, the card has its own internal cryptographic vault that uses state of the art cryptography to protect data stored inside the card. From medical records, transaction history to Government sanctioned cryptocurrencies, the SmartMetric electronic credit card opens up a brave new world of hybrid functionality for the credit card, while all the time protected by the card user's own fingerprint biometrics.

SmartMetric is a USA based company with sales and marketing partnerships in Latin America, Europe and the United States. Engineering of the biometric card electronics is done in-house and is the owned intellectual property of the company.

To view the SmartMetric Biometric Card please follow this link - Video of the SmartMetric Biometric Card. To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Also such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, if we are unable to access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; changes in the competitive environment in our industry and the markets where we operate; our ability to access the capital markets; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Investors and security holders are urged to carefully review and consider each of SmartMetric Inc. public filings with the SEC, including but not limited to, if applicable, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, proxy statements, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210430005557/en/