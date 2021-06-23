Smartleaf And Accutech Systems Announce New Integration

BOSTON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartleaf announced the integration of its automated portfolio rebalancing platform with Accutech Systems' Cheetah Wealth Management platform. The integrated solution will enable joint clients to efficiently and compliantly provide investors with unified managed accounts (UMAs) and unified managed households (UMHs) with market-leading levels of portfolio customization and tax management — including ESG, direct indexing, custom product mix, open architecture, tax-sensitive transition, year-round tax-loss harvesting, and more.

"We are pleased to deepen our relationship with Smartleaf and enhance our mutual clients' experience," noted Dan Wright, Executive Director, Strategy at Accutech. "Many of our clients are interested in Smartleaf's automated rebalancing engine and portfolio management solutions, and this enhanced integration will bring greater efficiency for our mutual clients' front office," he added.

Jerry Michael, Smartleaf's President, commented, "We are very pleased to be partnering with Accutech. Working together, we will enable our joint clients to lead the wealth management industry in terms of the sophistication and quality of the portfolio management they provide investors."

ABOUT ACCUTECH

Founded in 1987, Accutech creates, delivers, and supports trust accounting software to the trust and wealth management industry. The company has grown significantly in the past five years due primarily to the success of Cheetah Wealth Management™, the first trust and wealth management platform built natively for cloud delivery. Accutech made its first corporate acquisition in April of 2019, acquiring financial planning software maker Moneytree Software and adding about 3,000 financial planners and advisors to its client base. To learn more, visit https://www.trustasc.com/.

ABOUT SMARTLEAFSmartleaf enables wealth advisory firms to deliver ultra-high levels of customization and optimized tax management to all of their clients at an unprecedented scale. Our automated rebalancing workflow is used to manage everything from custom-tailored $1B+ taxable UMA and UMH accounts to $5 robo accounts with fractional shares. To learn more, visit https://www.smartleaf.com .

