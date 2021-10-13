SmartFinancial Sets Dates For Third Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial") (SMBK) - Get SmartFinancial, Inc. Report announces details for the release of its results for the Third Quarter of 2021.

SmartFinancial plans to issue its earnings release for the third quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, and will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 20, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (844) 200-6205 or (646) 904-5544 and enter the confirmation number, 289025. A replay of the conference call will be available through December 22, 2021, by dialing (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 and entering the confirmation number, 781192.

Conference call materials (earnings release & conference call presentation) will be published on the company's webpage located at http://www.smartfinancialinc.com/CorporateProfile , at 9:00 a.m. ET prior to the morning of the conference call.

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank's success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.

Investor Contacts

Billy CarrollPresident and Chief Executive OfficerSmartFinancial, Inc.Email: billy.carroll@smartbank.comPhone: 865.868.0613

Ron GorczynskiExecutive Vice PresidentChief Financial OfficerSmartFinancial, Inc.Email: ron.gorczynski@smartbank.comPhone: 865.437.5724

Media Contact

Kelley FowlerSenior Vice PresidentPublic Relations/MarketingSmartFinancial, Inc.Email: kelley.fowler@smartbank.comPhone: 865.868.0611