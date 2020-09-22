Smarter Loans Expands Into Banking, Insurance, Investing, Money Transfers And Debt Relief Solutions

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Smarter Loans - Canada's largest loan comparison website - is excited to announce their expansion into new financial categories that include: Everyday Banking , Insurance , Investing Money Transfers , and Debt Relief .

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Smarter Loans - Canada's largest loan comparison website - is excited to announce their expansion into new financial categories that include: Everyday Banking , Insurance , Investing Money Transfers , and Debt Relief .

Canadians nationwide use Smarter Loans to find the most innovative financial products and services in the country, compare their options, and make smarter financial decisions. Launched in 2016, Smarter Loans today works with over 80 of the top financial brands in Canada, including banks, credit unions, alternative lenders, financial services and innovative FinTech companies that are leading the digital transformation in the Canadian financial sector.

The expansion is another step by Smarter Loans in helping Canadians access more financial products online.

"We believe that Smarter Loans is at the forefront in the evolution of how people want and expect to shop for financial products. There is a big shift towards buying online and companies that are setup to transact and sell their services on the Internet are winning. We work hard to seek out top financial brands and are really excited that Smarter Loans visitors can now find even more financial solutions on our site." ( Rafael Rositsan, CEO of Smarter Loans)

"It's a great experience when a person can send money overseas, get life insurance, and open a savings account all from the comfort of their home or on their mobile device. Our mission is to highlight all of the great and reputable companies that offer Canadians that experience." ( Vlad Sherbatov, President of Smarter Loans)

Smarter Loans has responded to the growing demand for digital financial products and services in Canada by securing working relationships with leading brands that offer financial services online, including chequing and savings accounts, investing solutions, insurance for personal and commercial coverage, international money transfers, debt relief and credit solutions.

The new categories are available to all new and existing Smarter Loans members, everywhere in Canada.

The new categories will help even more Canadians save time and money, and discover great companies that can help them with various financial needs, entirely online.

SOURCE Smarter Loans