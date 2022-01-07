SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (SMKG:OTCQB) 2022 Update And Strategic Growth Focus On The Digital Realm, E-commerce & Brick-Mortar Transactions With Cross-border Payments, Enabling FX, FIAT, Crypto Currency, NFTs & Cards

Interoperability Within Our Marketplace Technologies For Customers

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (SMKG:OTCQB):

Noteworthy: SMKG's Intellectual Portfolio comprises of 17 proprietary platforms In PayTech - Fintech- CrossBorder FX- Blockchain - Crypto Coin Issuing, NFT Minting, Marketplaces, Wallet, Events, Transit, Workforce and includes equity in Xpay.World Singapore and OriginatorX

The Company SMKG:OTCQB has developed a significant portfolio of Intellectual Properties, for Enterprises and Financial Institutions with a major focus on Marketplace Technologies (Brick and Mortar, Digital and Metaverse) that will both improve and increase transactions with their large pools of merchants, vendors and consumer clients. To further extend our capabilities, our team is engaged with experts in the field of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality to bring an enriched experience with Artificial Intelligence for Metaverse projects, Egaming and Esports Industries that have expanded our reach.

The Company also will be releasing a sponsored Crypto Currency Coin that will be branded as the Creare Coin on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is also the management's intent to seek the approval with the SEC in the US to allow the Company for 2022 to issue the "Creare Coin" to existing shareholders of the SMKG:OTCQB holding Common Class A stock during a specific period of the registration date. The company intends to issue the coin ratio to Common Class A equity holders with a ratio of coin to shares of 20:1. The Creare Coin will be used for cross-border, wallet payments, rewards exchange and compensation, escrow and digital realm purchases like unique Metaverses that will be launched. The coin is also to allow for Peer2peer exchanges for trading in Esports and Egames. A significant focus has been in the works with our payment rails partners globally to allow for this interoperability and vision. Further details on the coins Tokenomics will be revealed at the launch.

The CEO of SMKG:OTCQB, Massimo Barone, stated, "2021 was a year to be excited about with developments and filled with strategic partners that include financial institutions in several key markets. This allowed us to build upon core payments and realizing commercial deployments. At the same time the year had its challenges with rolling lockdowns, remote work and a learning curves for governments, financial institutions and enterprises that saw significant budget cuts and in many cases reallocations of efforts and capital. We were affected directly, in some cases able to assist our clients by progressing with the projects during the dormant periods.

"We are definitely on the right path building our own tracks, as we have also been invited to discussions by several large Equity Firms and Enterprises with ongoing discussions of which have an appetite to acquire all or some specific intellectual properties in the SMKG portfolio. In addition, interested parties to invest strategic capital for growth in targeted markets. This gives us the mobility and limits dilution for the shareholders, allowing us to grow multiple markets simultaneously. We have expanded our Cross-border Payment rails with partners coverage in North America, Europe, Asia, China, LATAM, Philippines and have been working with partners covering a large segment of Africa.

"China particularly has been a difficult corridor to manage as tension between the USA and China has created many restrictions and imposed many shutdowns. We remain optimistic as our corridor and partner financial institutions work with us to meet the stringent new guidelines which have allowed to complete a significant digital path and expect the Newly Issued Digital Chinese Yuan to be part of this corridor as well for near future.

"In the Philippines, it has been an exciting year of developments as both capital and tech investments allocation from SMKG with Xpay have resulted in several key developments, licenses and permits within the Country by regulators - adding to that a robust growing pipeline of clients which includes incredible demand for Axepay cross-border payments.

"As 2022 is now upon us and we have not only commercialized several platforms, completed a heavy task load of integrations and certifications to meet compliance in several key markets - we have identified that our ISO and ISV partners will be very strategic in our growth. It has become very relevant that offering our solutions as a SAAS service directly to merchants is well accepted by Large Enterprises and FI's vs only offering White Label licensing model - which allows for direct marketing activations with unique interoperability and seamless financial services to compete with DEFI in these markets.

"We are unique cross-breed of company with a true Commercialization strategy for our clients, unlike any other tech company that have part of the go-to-market strategy for clients or simply a utility solution. Our portfolio consists of technology for payment technology, merchants and consumer marketplaces, payment rails and gateways with a full suite offering for Blockchain, Crypto Currency and NFT minting.

Update to our Shareholders in Canada

"As mentioned in previous communications, management is working to lift the CTO in Canada for Canadian shareholders. We have a clear understanding of the remaining issues to complete the final requirement to lift the CTO as discussions and document exchanges have been ongoing with the L'Autorite Des Marches Financiers Quebec (AMF). The Company SMKG:OTCQB will be filing to update its registration with the SEC to change its ARS to Reporting Issuer Status with the United States Exchange Commission to attain the required confirmation for the AMF for the CTO revocation. We will be providing an update as soon as possible. An annual general meeting with be held on the 21st of January and anyone who would like participate can email us at Canadaagm@smartcardmarketingsystems.com - anyone can participate."

NEWS SOURCES THAT STRENGTHEN OUR BUSINESS CASES FOR TARGET MARKETS AND INDUSTRIES GLOBALLY.

Esma consults on rule changes to accommodate tokenized securities

Europe's top securities regulator is seeking submissions on the need for amending the regulatory technical standards (RTS) on reporting and transparency requirements in order to accommodate growing use of blockchain technology in financial markets.

https://www.finextra.com/newsarticle/39456/esma-consults-on-rule-changes-to-accommodate-tokenized-securities

World's biggest trade deal takes effect to boost global economy

BANGKOK - The world's largest free trade pact forged by 15 Asia-Pacific countries entered into force Saturday to provide a tailwind for the region's post-pandemic recovery and a catalyst for global economic progress, bringing a ray of hope.

https://www.pna.gov.ph/articles/1164273

Metaverse game Sin City land sale to commence on December 27, 2021

https://cointelegraph.com/press-releases/metaverse-game-sin-city-land-sale-to-commence-on-december-27-2021/amp

The Metaverse is a $1 trillion opportunity, crypto giant Grayscale says as virtual land sales boom

https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/currencies/metaverse-1-trillion-opportunity-grayscale-virual-land-sales-decentraland-2021-11

Mid-tier Banks Look to Stable coins, Interoperability to Win Business of Large Customers

https://www.pymnts.com/news/b2b-payments/2021/mid-tier-banks-look-to-stablecoins-interoperability-to-win-business-of-large-customers/

SMKG Noteworthy: Recent spotlight has been focused on the company's LATAM expansion with Xcoop, Compuage Infocom India distr. partnership, Visa Everywhere Fintech interoperability, Mumbai Gov't Fintech JV, Axepay FX Cross-border Payment Rails, Chat Bot AI code library acquisition, OriginatorX - Ethereum Token Issuing and Xpay Payment minority ownership.

About SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTCQB: SMKG): SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC: SMKG) is an industry leader in specialized industry e-commerce, cloud and mobility applications to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. SMKG is an entrepreneurial boutique technology company, providing business intelligence and digital transformation strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises, retail e-wallets, blockchain, crypto, nft, token, digital id-eKYC, digital workforce, events management, education, telemedicine, metaverse and ride-booking industries.For more info visit www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com or visit our business applications marketplace at www.Emphasispay.com .We seek a safe harbour.Contact: CEO, Massimo Baronembarone@smartcardmarketingsystems.comSmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.OTC:SMKG Ph: 1-844-843-7296news@smartcardmarketingsystems