Smart Ticketing Market By Component, Application, Organization Size And Region - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Ticketing Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Application (Parking and Transportation (Roadways, Railways, and Airways), and Sports and Entertainment), Organization Size, and Region -...

DUBLIN, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Ticketing Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Application (Parking and Transportation (Roadways, Railways, and Airways), and Sports and Entertainment), Organization Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart ticketing market size is projected to grow from USD 7.2 billion in 2020 to USD 16.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.5% during the forecast period.

The smart ticketing market is gaining traction due to affordable access to rapid transit with the help of smart transit systems, huge demand for smart ticketing from sports, entertainment, and tourism industries, advanced technologies in the smart ticketing systems, rising adoption of contactless payments, upsurge in the intelligent transportation market, and growing adoption of wearable technologies.

Based on application, the parking and transportation segment is expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period

The parking and transportation segment is projected to account for a larger market share from 2020 to 2026. The mobility requirements of the public are growing. Therefore, there is demand for the intelligent networking of mobility platforms that contribute toward reducing traffic congestion and improving efficiencies during peak times and to support better travel experiences. The smart ticketing systems enable passengers to load tickets or credit before their travel, thereby speeding up boarding times and reducing queues. Airports, shopping centers, and hospitals are building large parking spaces. To increase parking capacities, digital platforms for parking management are deployed. The digitization of the parking industry is turning vehicle license plate numbers into parking tickets.

Based on Organization size, the SMEs segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as these organizations are focused on the deployment of smart ticketing solutions to improve competitiveness, reduce operating costs, and increase their revenue. With advancements in ticketing technologies and intense competition among vendors, the cost of automating the ticketing system is declining. This, in turn, would enable SMEs to adopt smart ticketing solutions and services in the near future. Governments are partnering with SMEs with a view to promoting the use of smart technology solutions in specific industries, such as transportation in Denmark and tourism in New Zealand. Asia Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest growth in the smart ticketing market

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the presence of emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. These countries are focusing on building smart cities due to strong economic growth, the rise in population, and rapid urbanization. APAC countries are also attracting investments, promoting new technologies, and developing innovative solutions to improve the quality of life. There is an emphasis on the development of advanced and interoperable automated fare collection systems, such as smart cards and NFC-enabled devices, to increase both the efficiency of transport systems and ridership by giving commuters a smooth travel experience. Developed countries such as Japan and Singapore are focusing on technology-enabled transport systems by making heavy technology investments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Smart Ticketing Market4.2 Market, by Component4.3 Market, by Service4.4 Market, by Application4.5 Market, by Organization Size4.6 Market, by Region4.7 Market, by Country

5 Market Overview and Market Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Affordable Access to Rapid Transit with the Help of Smart Transit Systems5.2.1.2 Huge Demand for Smart Ticketing from Sports, Entertainment, and Tourism Industries5.2.1.3 Advanced Technologies in Smart Ticketing Systems5.2.1.4 Rising Adoption of Contactless Payments5.2.1.5 Upsurge in the Intelligent Transportation Market5.2.1.6 Growing Adoption of Wearable Technologies5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Setup Costs for Smart Ticketing Systems5.2.2.2 Centralized Framework of Smart Ticketing Systems5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Use of Blockchain to Boost the Smart Ticketing Industry5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Data Safety and Security Issues5.2.4.2 Designing an Open Architecture5.3 Case Study Analysis5.4 Disruptive Technologies5.4.1 Near-Field Communications5.4.2 Qr Code5.4.3 Wearables5.5 Trade Analysis5.6 Value Chain Analysis5.7 Ecosystem5.8 Porter's Five Forces Model5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants5.8.2 Threat of Substitutes5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.8.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry5.9 Patent Analysis5.10 Average Selling Price Trend5.11 COVID-19 Market Outlook for Smart Ticketing Market5.11.1 Cumulative Growth Analysis

6 Smart Ticketing Market, by Component6.1 Introduction6.2 Hardware6.2.1 Ticketing Mobile Terminals/Ticketing Machines6.2.2 Readers6.2.3 Validators6.2.4 Hardware: Market Drivers6.2.5 Hardware: COVID-19 Impact6.3 Software6.3.1 Software: Market Drivers6.3.2 Software: COVID-19 Impact6.4 Services6.4.1 Services: Market Drivers6.4.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact6.4.3 Consulting6.4.4 Implementation6.4.5 Support and Maintenance

7 Smart Ticketing Market, by Application7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Applications: Market Drivers7.1.2 Applications: COVID-19 Impact7.2 Parking and Transportation7.2.1 Roadways7.2.2 Railways7.2.3 Airways7.3 Sports and Entertainment

8 Smart Ticketing Market, by Organization Size8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers8.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises8.3 Large Enterprises

9 Smart Ticketing Market, by Region9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.3 Europe9.4 Asia-Pacific9.5 Rest of the World

10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Overview10.2 Market Evaluation Framework10.3 Key Market Developments10.3.1 Product Launches10.3.2 Deals10.4 Market Share Analysis of Top Players10.5 Historical Revenue Analysis10.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant Overview10.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant Methodology and Definitions10.7.1 Star10.7.2 Emerging Leaders10.7.3 Pervasive10.7.4 Participants10.8 Company Product Footprint Analysis10.9 Company Market Ranking Analysis

11 Company Profiles11.1 Introduction11.2 Cubic11.3 Scheidt & Bachmann11.3.5 Analyst's View11.4 Indra11.5 Thales11.6 Giesecke+Devrient11.7 Hitachi Rail11.8 Act (Fujitsu)11.9 Conduent11.10 Hid Global11.11 Xerox11.12 Infineon Technologies11.13 Siemens11.14 Init11.15 Nxp Semiconductors11.16 Idemia11.17 Masabi11.18 Lit Transit11.19 Corethree11.20 Ticketer11.21 Payiq11.22 Confidex11.23 Secutix11.24 Cammax11.25 Atsuke11.26 Flowbird Group

12 Adjacent/Related Markets12.1 Mobility-As-A-Service Market12.1.1 Market Definition12.1.2 Market Overview12.1.3 Mobility-As-A-Service Market, by Service Type12.1.4 Mobility-As-A-Service Market, by Business Model12.1.5 Mobility-As-A-Service Market, by Solution Type12.1.6 Mobility-As-A-Service Market, by Transportation Type12.1.7 Mobility-As-A-Service Market, by Application Type12.1.8 Mobility-As-A-Service Market, by Operating System12.1.9 Mobility-As-A-Service Market, by Region12.2 Smart Transportation Market12.2.1 Market Definition12.2.2 Market Overview12.2.3 Smart Transportation Market, by Transportation Mode12.2.4 Smart Transportation Market, by Solution in Roadways12.2.5 Smart Transportation Market, by Service in Roadways12.2.6 Smart Transportation Market, by Solution in Railways12.2.7 Smart Transportation Market, by Service in Railways12.2.8 Smart Transportation Market, by Solution in Airways12.2.9 Smart Transportation Market, by Service in Airways 12.2.10 Smart Transportation Market, by Solution in Maritime 12.2.11 Smart Transportation Market, by Service in Maritime 12.2.12 Smart Transportation Market, by Region12.3 Automated Fare Collection Market12.3.1 Market Definition12.3.2 Market Overview12.3.3 Automated Fare Collection Market, by Component12.3.4 Automated Fare Collection Market, by Application12.3.5 Automated Fare Collection Market, by Service Type12.3.6 Automated Fare Collection Market, by Technology12.3.7 Automated Fare Collection Market, by Industry12.3.8 Automated Fare Collection Market, by Region12.4 Near-Field Communications Market12.4.1 Market Definition12.4.2 Market Overview12.4.3 Near-Field Communications Market, by Operating Mode12.4.4 Near-Field Communications Market, by Offering12.4.5 Near-Field Communications Market, by Application12.4.6 Near-Field Communications Market, by Region

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6o8b1p

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-ticketing-market-by-component-application-organization-size-and-region---global-forecast-to-2026-301272945.html

SOURCE Research and Markets