Smart Starts In The Garage With Chamberlain's New Line Of Smart Garage Door Openers

OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamberlain®, part of Chamberlain Group's family of iconic smart access brands, has launched a new line of smart garage door openers. The innovative openers offer new features and capabilities, including a contemporary design, built-in camera, advanced LED lighting, battery backup and myQ® technology.

Our new openers will inspire tech savvy DIYers to get even more creative with how they use their garage space.

"The garage is more than just a place to park a car. It's where homeowners keep their tools, sports equipment, toys and, for some, it's a dedicated room for hobbies," said Tom Robin, Chamberlain Senior Director of Product Management. "At Chamberlain, we believe the best innovations are designed to be an integral part of your life. Our new openers will inspire tech savvy DIYers to get even more creative with how they use their garage space."

Available for purchase at leading home improvement and online retailers, Chamberlain's new line of openers lets homeowners:

See better:Advanced integrated LED lighting brightens the garage with reliable, long-lasting light when you need it.

Secure the Home:The new line of openers all work with the myQ app so homeowners never have to worry if the garage door was left open. They can check the status of the garage door, plus open and close the garage door from their smartphone — from anywhere. Additionally, the new Secure View openers offer a built-in camera that adds live video streaming and 2-way communication to the myQ app so homeowners can see when the kids get home from school or tell the neighbor where to find the ladder.

Get more done: Superior lighting makes working in the garage better, while the myQ app acts as command central, allowing homeowners to easily share and manage home access with family and others who may need to enter the home such as a dog walker or repair person.

Simplify life:Integrated myQ technology enables convenient access experiences like Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery and works with a wide range of home automation platforms for a complete smart home solution. It also works seamlessly with other myQ smart access products like locks and cameras so homeowners can easily scale the number of home entry points they have control over from the myQ app.

To learn more about Chamberlain's new line of garage door openers, please visit Chamberlain.com.

About Chamberlain Chamberlain is part of Chamberlain Group, a family of iconic smart access brands. Blackstone recently signed an agreement to acquire Chamberlain Group, with an anticipated close by yearend. Chamberlain manufactures and markets some of the most reliable and innovative do-it-yourself products for the garage and home. For more information on Chamberlain products, visit Chamberlain.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-starts-in-the-garage-with-chamberlains-new-line-of-smart-garage-door-openers-301386067.html

SOURCE Chamberlain