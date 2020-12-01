Smart Spirits Is A Fully Stocked Home Bar Without Bottles

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Spirits is a unique home tech solution that speaks to our current "stay at home" culture. Let's bring the pub to us - the liquor store to our door. The product solves a problem in an elegant, sophisticated, and simple way. Smart Spirits provides a fully-stocked home bar at the touch of a button!

The Smart Spirits Dispenser was designed for ease of use. The grain neutral spirit drink is infused with flavor in the Smart Spirits system, serving the beverage of your choice. The pods offer 30+ different alcohol choices. You are in control of alcohol levels from full strength to no alcohol on each pour. The value of each pour is impressive, averaging 75¢ each. Bluetooth connectivity is built-in and connects to the Smart Spirits app. No special cleaning or maintenance is required for the unit.

It's the perfect gift for the tech-savvy, the cost-conscious, and the control-freak. Is your space minimal in your apartment or condo? Is it a hassle to fully stock a bar in your RV, lake house, or sailboat galley? No more! Additionally, Smart Spirits drinks are gluten friendly and are markedly lower in sugar than their bottled counterparts.

Smart Spirits machines are used in offices for after-hour employee gatherings and client meetings. Don Draper would be impressed! Avid home chefs have shared that they love the ability to whip up penne a la vodka and rum babas without buying and storing infinite bottles.

There is a sustainable living impact. Smart Spirits recyclable pods replace 30 glass bottles of liquor. Alcohol is aged in oak barrels; it takes lots of oak trees to make oak barrels. Smart Spirits pods infuse flavor without the need for barrel-aging.

In using Smart Spirits in cocktail recipes, Lauren Roberts of Made In PGH said, "We had to take a sip of the tequila and rum before we added the rest of the cocktail ingredients, and we were amazed. They tasted so much like a top-shelf tequila and rum that we thought about just sipping on them by themselves!'

