Smart Shoes Market To Grow By $ 395.91 Mn During 2021-2025 |Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities And Forecast 2025| Technavio
NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the smart shoes market and it is poised to grow by $ 395.91 mn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 25% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the smart shoes market. Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major trends in the market?Growing strategic partnerships is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 25% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 395.91 mn.
- Who are the top players in the market?adidas AG, Boltt Audio, DIGITSOLE, Nike Inc., Powerlace Technology Inc., PUMA SE, Salted Ltd., Sensoria Inc., Under Armour Inc., and ZHOR-TECH, are some of the major market participants.
- What is the key market driver?The increased product innovation leading to increased premiumization is one of the major factors driving the market.
- How big is the North America market?The North America region will contribute to 42% of the market share.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, Boltt Audio, DIGITSOLE, Nike Inc., Powerlace Technology Inc., PUMA SE, Salted Ltd., Sensoria Inc., Under Armour Inc., and ZHOR-TECH are some of the major market participants. The increased product innovation leading to increased premiumization will offer immense growth opportunities. The competition in the smart shoes market is intense and to sustain in this competitive environment, shoe brands are constantly investing in product and technological innovation.
In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this smart shoes market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Smart Shoes Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Smart Shoes Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Adults
- Senior Citizens
- Users With Disability
- Ids
- Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Smart Shoes Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The smart shoes market report covers the following areas:
- Smart Shoes Market Size
- Smart Shoes Market Trends
- Smart Shoes Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies growing strategic partnerships as one of the prime reasons driving the Smart Shoes Market growth during the next few years. To remain competitive, vendors in the smart shoes industries are partnering with tech giants. The strategic partnerships with the tech giants aid vendors in developing smart footwear with varied features.
Smart Shoes Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist smart shoes market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the smart shoes market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the smart shoes market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart shoes market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Adults - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Senior citizens - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Users with disability - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Kids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic and recovery by end-user segment
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Function
- Step-counting shoes
- Positioning smart shoes
- Navigation smart shoes
- Auto-tightening smart shoes
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- adidas AG
- Boltt Audio
- DIGITSOLE
- Nike Inc.
- Powerlace Technology Inc.
- PUMA SE
- Salted Ltd.
- Sensoria Inc.
- Under Armour Inc.
- ZHOR-TECH
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
