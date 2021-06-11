Smart Plug Market To Grow By Almost $ 14 Billion During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -Technavio has been monitoring the smart plug market and it is poised to grow by USD 13.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -Technavio has been monitoring the smart plug market and it is poised to grow by USD 13.99 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 30% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Belkin International Inc., D-Link Corp., EDIMAX Technology Co. Ltd., Etekcity Corp., Insteon, iSmart Alarm Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Panasonic Corp., SDI Technologies Inc., and TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The high demand for remote access to appliances will offer immense growth opportunities for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this smart plug market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Smart Plug Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Smart Plug Market is segmented as below:

Technology

Early Majority



Innovator



Early Adopters

End-user

Residential



Commercial

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Smart Plug Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The smart plug market report covers the following areas:

Smart Plug Market Size

Smart Plug Market Trends

Smart Plug Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing demand for smart homes and the development of smart cities as one of the prime reasons driving the Smart Plug Market growth during the next few years.

Smart Plug Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart plug market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart plug market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart plug market across North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America

, , APAC, MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart plug market vendors

