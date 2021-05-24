Smart Manufacturing Market Size Worth $589.98 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart manufacturing market size is estimated to reach USD 589.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart manufacturing market size is estimated to reach USD 589.98 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing adoption of technologies, including big data analytics, smart robots, and industrial IoT, in manufacturing facilities is a key factor propelling the market growth. Additionally, small and medium enterprises are increasingly integrating plant asset management, Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), and 3D printing solutions, accelerating the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

A shift from operational technologies to effective artificial intelligence and data analytics is expected to emerge as a major market trend

Internet of things has gained popularity in the global manufacturing sector owing to benefits such as reduced operational costs and increased efficiency and productivity

The integration of hardware and software is expected to be the prime focus of solution providers. Unified design architecture and cyber-physical systems are expected to witness high demand in the market

Developed economies are supporting digitalization to reintroduce industrialization into their turf while developing countries are making investments in smart technologies to comply with international manufacturing standards and trends

Read 128 page research report with ToC on "Smart Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Technology (Product Lifecycle Management, 3D Printing, Enterprise Resource Planning, Discrete Control Systems), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/smart-manufacturing-market

Governments across the globe are increasingly investing and promoting smart manufacturing initiatives. Both developed and developing economies are aggressively embracing this avenue, contributing to market growth. For instance, under the Made in China 2025 program, the government of China is reportedly investing approximately USD 3 billion. Similarly, the Indian government is promoting smart manufacturing with the SAMARTH - Udyog Bharat 4.0 initiative to transform the manufacturing sector.

Automotive and aerospace and defense are the leading revenue-generating end-use verticals while oil and gas and industrial equipment are anticipated to scale up the digitization efforts rapidly. The advent of 3D printing, modeling, and simulation in the manufacturing process has significantly propelled the market growth. Furthermore, the market participants are entering into strategic partnerships to offer improved end products. For instance, General Motors (GM), an automobile manufacturer, partnered with Autodesk Inc. to manufacture lighter vehicle parts using 3D printing technology.

Grand View Research has segmented the global smart manufacturing market based on component, technology, end use, and region:

Smart Manufacturing Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Hardware



Software



Services

Smart Manufacturing Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Machine Execution Systems



Programmable Logic Controller



Enterprise Resource Planning



SCADA



Discrete Control Systems



Human Machine Interface



Machine Vision



3D Printing



Product Lifecycle Management



Plant Asset Management

Smart Manufacturing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Automotive



Aerospace & Defense



Chemicals & Materials



Healthcare



Industrial Equipment



Electronics



Food & Agriculture



Oil & Gas



Others

Smart Manufacturing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





MEA

List of Key Players of the Smart Manufacturing Market

Siemens

General Electric

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Emerson Electric

Fanuc

Find more research reports on Next Generation Technologies Industry , by Grand View Research:

Application Server Market - Global application server market size was valued at USD 15.84 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Digital Transformation Market - Global digital transformation market size was valued at USD 336.14 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Customer Relationship Management Market - Global customer relationship management market size was valued at USD 43.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Gain access to Grand View Compass , our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry JamesCorporate Sales Specialist, USAGrand View Research, Inc.Phone: 1-415-349-0058Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-manufacturing-market-size-worth-589-98-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301297539.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.