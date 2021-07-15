Smart Home Water Sensor And Controller Market In North America | Analyzing Growth In The Household Appliances Industry | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 89.22 million is expected in the smart home water sensor and controller market in North America during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the smart home water sensor and controller market in North America in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Download Free Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Conservation Labs Inc., Moen Inc., OVAL Digital Inc., Phyn LLC, Resideo Technologies Inc., Roost Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SimpliSafe Inc., Waxman Industries Inc., and Winland Electronics Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing instances of water leakage and the increasing cost of repair in North America will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market in North America 2021-2025: Segmentation
Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market in North America is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Wi-Fi
- Others
- Geography
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43295
Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market in North America 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the smart home water sensor and controller market in North America in the household appliances industry include Conservation Labs Inc., Moen Inc., OVAL Digital Inc., Phyn LLC, Resideo Technologies Inc., Roost Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SimpliSafe Inc., Waxman Industries Inc., and Winland Electronics Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas :
- Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market in North America size
- Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market in North America trends
- Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market in North America industry analysis
The smart home water sensor and controller market in North America is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing instances of water leakage and increasing cost of repair in North America will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of smart home water sensors and controllers will hamper the market growth.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the smart home water sensor and controller market in North America is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:Global Smart Room Heater Market - Global smart room heater market is segmented by type (without connectivity and connected) and geography ( Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Smart Kitchen Appliance Market - Global smart kitchen appliance market is segmented by product (smart large cooking appliance, smart refrigerator, smart small cooking appliance, and smart dishwasher), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market in North America 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist smart home water sensor and controller market growth in North America during the next five years
- Estimation of the smart home water sensor and controller market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the smart home water sensor and controller market in North America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the smart home water sensor and controller market vendors in North America
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Wi-Fi - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Canada - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mexico - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Conservation Labs Inc.
- Moen Inc.
- OVAL Digital Inc.
- Phyn LLC
- Resideo Technologies Inc.
- Roost Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- SimpliSafe Inc.
- Waxman Industries Inc.
- Winland Electronics Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/smart-home-water-sensor-and-controller-market-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/smart-home-water-sensor-and-controllermarket
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-home-water-sensor-and-controller-market-in-north-america--analyzing-growth-in-the-household-appliances-industry--technavio-301332566.html
SOURCE Technavio