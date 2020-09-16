SMART Global Holdings Announces Updates To Executive Leadership Team

Jack Pacheco appointed President of SMART Memory Solutions Business KiWan Kim promoted to EVP of SMART Global Holdings and President of SMART Emerging Markets

NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. ("SMART" or the "Company") (SGH) - Get Report, today announced executive promotions within the company's senior management team.

Jack Pacheco has been appointed President of SMART's Memory Solutions Business which includes the entire memory product line. Mr. Pacheco will continue to serve as Chief Operating and Financial Officer of SMART Global Holdings, positions he has held since 2017. KiWan Kim has been promoted to Executive Vice President of SMART Global Holdings and appointed President of SMART's Emerging Markets business which includes SMART Brazil. Mr. Kim was previously Senior Vice President of Emerging Markets for SMART Global Holdings and President of SMART Brazil.

Mark Adams, President and CEO of SMART Global Holdings, commented, "These promotions reflect the incredible leadership and hard work of Jack and KiWan in establishing a highly efficient and robust core foundation of SMART's traditional businesses that SMART will leverage as we continue our growth and diversification strategy."

"Jack has been instrumental in all major decisions we have made at SMART and has deep institutional knowledge of our core memory business. Most recently, Jack lead initiatives to adjust operations so that we can weather the pandemic and emerge successfully on the other side," added Mr. Adams.

"Over the past 20 years KiWan has played a critical role in our growth strategies in emerging markets," continued Mr. Adams. "We are very proud of KiWan's commitment to the continued success of SMART in these markets, and rely upon his expertise in navigating emerging markets including Brazil," concluded Mr. Adams.

Mr. Pacheco rejoined SMART as its Senior Vice President, Chief Operating and Financial Officer in 2011. He had previously held the position of SMART's Chief Financial Officer from 2004-2008, during which time he built a strong finance and systems organization that helped SMART grow into an industry-leading company. In addition to his financial responsibilities, Mr. Pacheco now oversees the entire memory product line, operations and information technology for SMART.

Previous to joining SMART in his current position, Mr. Pacheco served as CFO for Mirion Technologies. Earlier in his career, he held executive positions at Ignis Optics, Force Computers, and Solectron. Jack has an MBA from Golden Gate University and a B.S. in Business Administration from Washington State University.

Mr. Kim has been a part of the SMART team since 2000, and is responsible for developing strategies to grow SMART's business in emerging markets. Previously, Mr. Kim served as Vice President of Strategic Planning and Advanced Packaging and as SMART's Vice President and General Manager of the Display Product Group, as well as the Vice President of the DRAM Business Unit.

Previous to joining SMART, KiWan began his career at Samsung, where he spent 13 years advancing in business positions throughout the company, ultimately serving as Sales Director. KiWan holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Yonsei University in Korea.

