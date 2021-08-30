Smart For Life Names Dr. Sasson Moulavi As Chief Medical Officer

MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PR Newswire - Smart for Life, Inc, an emerging growth Health & Wellness company in the nutraceutical sector, announced today that it has named Sasson Moulavi, MD as its Chief Medical Officer. The announcement was made by A.J. Cervantes, Jr., Smart for Life's Chairman.

Dr. Sasson E. Moulavi is the founder of Doctors Scientific Organica, a company recently acquired by Smart for Life (f/k/a Bonne Santé Group) based in Riviera Beach Florida. He is also the Medical Director of US Medical Care Inc (d/b/a Florida Primary & Specialty Care) headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida and is a graduate of the University of Toronto where he received his degree as a Doctor of Medicine. He completed post graduate training at McGill University in Montreal, Canada. Dr. Moulavi is a Fellow of the American Society of Bariatric Physicians. He has completed the Annual Practical Approaches to the Treatment of Obesity at Harvard University and is a member of the American Board of Anti-Aging Medicine as well as the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine.

"For more than 13 years Dr. 'Sass' has specialized in the study and treatment of bariatric medicine and has directed the operation of multiple Weight Loss Centers in both the United States and Canada," noted Mr. Cervantes. "In addition, Dr. Sass founded and operated a highly successful weight loss products company with Doctors Scientific Organica. Clearly, he is committed to providing healthy choices for generations to come and we could not be more blessed having his contributions and ongoing involvement with the Company."

"Dr. Moulavi has been a pillar in the field of bariatric medicine for over three decades and we are honored to have him advising our clinical side. The success of the Smart for Life branded products developed by Dr. Sass and the thousands of individuals who have a better quality of life because of his research and development, are a testament to his expertise and what he can continue to contribute to the world of medical weight loss," stated Ryan Zackon, Chief Executive Officer. "His contributions support our commitment of building a world class nutraceutical company in the Health & Wellness sector."

"I appreciate the opportunity to be working with the dynamic management team at Smart for Life and believe their growth potential, as they execute their M&A strategy in this industry, is extraordinary," said Dr. Sass. "I have spent the bulk of my professional career addressing weight loss issues and have developed clinically proven products which are balanced, nutritious, with great palate appeal. I am excited to apply my bariatric and business experience across the entire spectrum of Smart for Life operations."

Smart for Life, Inc. (f/k/a Bonne Santé Group, Inc.) is an emerging growth global nutraceutical company. Structured as a holding company, Smart for Life is executing a buy and build strategy with planned serial accretive acquisitions. Smart for Life is engaged in the acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutraceutical and related products. To drive growth and earnings, the Company is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring multiple brands. The management team and the board of directors of Smart for Life have an objective of creating a major international nutraceutical company, manufacturing, and marketing a wide range of world-class products and next-generation delivery technologies. For more information, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

Smart for Life acquired Doctors Scientific Organica ("DSO") which is principally engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a wide array of health & wellness foods, vitamins and supplements, including several weight loss products. Smart for Life®, the primary DSO brand, is sold in big box retailers such as Costco and Walmart, as well as through online retailers such as Amazon. DSO's products include cookies, protein bars, shakes and similar products, which can be found on its website: www.smartforlife.com.

Smart for Life's platform company, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing ("BSNM"), operates from an FDA registered, state-of-the-art facility where it manufactures an extensive line of nutraceutical products with a wide range of delivery methods. BSNM has evolved into a comprehensive nutraceutical contract and private label manufacturing company and recently commenced initiatives in Supply Chain as a Service. For more information, please visit: www.bonnesantemanufacturing.com.

