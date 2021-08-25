Smart China Expo 2021 Opens In SW China's Chongqing

CHONGQING, China, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart China Expo 2021 opened Monday in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Chongqing Liangjiang New Area signed key projects on the opening day, such as IAT Liangjiang international automobile R&D base, Tencent Cloud industrial Internet intelligent industry headquarter, iFlytek and QI-ANXIN Group regional headquarters, involving innovative R&D of automobile industry, industrial Internet, artificial intelligence, network infrastructure and other fields, according to Chongqing Liangjiang New Area Administrative Committee.

The signing of these projects reflects the firm confidence of enterprises in the prospects and markets of digital economy and intelligent industries in Chongqing and Liangjiang New Area, in the meantime, strongly supports the intelligent development of big data industry in Chongqing and Liangjiang New Area.

In recent years, Liangjiang New Area has given full play to the advantages as a pioneer by promoting intelligent innovation of big data and driving industrial innovation with scientific and technological innovation. Local digital economy and intelligent industries have posted vigorous development momentum, with some 6,000 digital-economy enterprises settling in the area.

In the first half of this year, the added value of digital economy in Chongqing Liangjiang New Area reached 33.628 billion yuan, up 54.6 percent year-on-year, accounting for one third of Chongqing's digital economy. The booming digital economy has injected a strong impetus into the transformation and upgrading of local automobile, electronics, equipment and other industries. At present, Liangjiang New Area has completed 233 big data intelligent transformation projects, and built 60 digital workshops and 21 intelligent factories.

As an important carrier of the smart expo, Liangjiang New Area launched a management system before the event kicks off, to promote the development of industrial parks and smart city in terms of industrial and urban development.

The management system features "industry areas + heads of industry chains", where designated government officials lead the chain, heads of industrial associations and unions, and presidents of leading companies play as the chain owners, and "heads of parks", according to which each park in the new area will have a leading person responsible for the operation and maintenance of the park.

Liangjiang seeks to promote the complete transformation of industrial parks into industrial new cities and create a high-quality development leading area by focusing on the development of pillar industries, strategic emerging industries, modern service industries, digital economy and the Liangjiang Collaborative Innovation Zone. Efforts are being made to create a new high-quality living space for citizens and a high-quality life demonstration area.

Liangjiang New Area is the main position, battlefield and engine for the development of smart industry and digital economy in Chongqing, and it is also an important host for the series of activities of the expo. This year, Liangjiang New Area continues to run the Smart Expo well in a high-quality and high-level manner to showcase more smart technologies, products, services and scenarios to more participants. Liangjiang will leverage the expo to further promote the deep integration of digital economy and real economy, the industrial development of digital economy and digitalization of industries. Big data intelligence will be used to empower economy and enrich life.

