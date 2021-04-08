Smart Card Market With COVID-19 Impact By Interface, Type, Functionality, Offering, Vertical, And Region - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Card Market with Covid-19 Impact by Interface (Contact, Contactless, Dual), Type (Memory, MPU Microprocessor), Functionality (Transaction, Communication, Security and Access Control), Offering, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart card market is projected to reach USD 16.9 billion by 2026 from USD 13.9 billion in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2026.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is the largest market for smart cards. The robust financial system that is being increasingly digitized and government agencies incorporating smart chip-based systems for better monitoring of processes are propelling several APAC countries to adopt smart card solutions owing to increasing demand, specifically in the transportation, BFSI, retail, government, and healthcare sectors. Smart cards are used to purchase tickets in metros, buses, and ferries, among others, in several countries in APAC.

China is projected to witness the highest demand for smart cards in the region owing to a large consumer base and the presence of a number of smart card manufacturers. The major restraints for the growth of the market are high infrastructure costs, along with security and data theft concerns. Lack of standardization in smart cards and increased security concerns and risen proliferation of digital identity cards act as major challenges for the growth of the market.

The security & access control segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR of smart card market during the forecast period.

Smart cards are used by organizations to provide authorized access to employees (members of the organization) or other persons to secured areas. In addition, businesses and universities are also using smart identity cards for all employees and students. Employees are granted access to certain data, equipment, and departments according to their status. Therefore, multifunction, microprocessor-based smart cards are provided with access privileges for use in various locations. Moreover, a smart card contains identity details of individuals, which is scanned and checked. In addition to information security, smart cards ensure greater security of services and equipment by restricting access to only authorized users.

Among vertical, the telecommunications segment to hold the largest share of the smart card market from 2021 to 2026.

A subscriber identity module (SIM) card is a type of microcontroller-based smart card used in mobile phones and other devices. A SIM identifies and authenticates a subscriber to a wireless cell phone network. The telecommunications segment accounted for the maximum share of 42% of the smart card market in 2020. Expanding global mobile network and improvements in its infrastructure are boosting the growth of the market. In addition, COVID-19 led to an increased demand for connectivity. The current crisis provided a push to the trend of digitalization of business and private communication with cellular technology, along with the generalization of digital conferences. Moreover, the penetration of high-end SIM card technologies, such as LTE, 5G, M2M, eSIM, and SWP, is expected to augment the market growth in the coming years.

APAC projected to hold the largest share of the smart card market in 2020.

The robust financial system that is being increasingly digitized and government agencies incorporating smart chip-based systems for better monitoring of processes are propelling several APAC countries to adopt smart card solutions owing to increasing demand, specifically in the transportation, BFSI, retail, government, and healthcare sectors. Smart cards are used to purchase tickets in metros, buses, and ferries, among others, in several countries in APAC. China is projected to witness the highest demand for smart cards in the region owing to a large consumer base and the presence of a number of smart card manufacturers. Properly implemented smart cards in all sectors have proven highly effective in combating thefts and fraud. Government projects, such as the Aadhar card in India, drive the demand for smart cards for use in a number of sectors. Moreover, security concerns, particularly within the public sphere, are also expected to fuel the growth of the smart card market in APAC.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary3.1 Smart Card Market: Realistic Scenario3.2 Smart Card Market: Optimistic Scenario3.3 Smart Card Market: Pessimistic Scenario

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Smart Card Market4.2 Smart Card Market, by Type4.3 Smart Card Market in APAC, by Vertical and Country4.4 Smart Card Market in North America, by Interface4.5 Smart Card Market, by Region

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Surged Demand for Contactless (Tap-And-Play) Payments Amid COVID-195.2.1.2 Proliferation of Smart Cards in Healthcare, Transportation, and Bfsi Verticals5.2.1.3 Increased Penetration of Smart Cards in Access Control and Personal Identification Applications5.2.1.4 Surged Benefits Offered by Smart Cards in Form of Multifunctionality and Flexibility5.2.1.5 Easy Access to E-Government Services and Heightened Demand for Online Shopping and Banking5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Infrastructure Costs, Along with Security and Data Theft Concerns5.2.2.2 Emergence of Mobile Wallets Impacting Demand for Smart Cards5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 New Mode of Information Security of Users Enabled by Blockchain5.2.3.2 Adoption of Smart Cards in Populated Countries of APAC5.2.3.3 Advent of Smart Cities and IoT to Open Up New Latent Growth Opportunities5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Lack of Standardization in Smart Cards and Increased Security Concerns5.2.4.2 Increased Popularity of Digital Identity Cards5.3 Value Chain Analysis5.4 Ecosystem Analysis5.5 Price Trend Analysis5.6 Regulatory Updates5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.7.1 Degree of Competition5.7.2 Threat of Substitutes5.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.7.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.7.5 Threat of New Entrants5.8 Patent Landscape5.9 Trade Analysis5.1 Technology Analysis5.11 Case Study Analysis5.11.1 Farmers & Merchants Bank Implemented Card@Once Solution of CPI Card Group5.11.2 Rbs Deployed Fingerprint Biometric Cards for Payments for First Time in UK5.11.3 Big Giants Team Up to Launch Biometric Cards in Asia

6 Smart Card Market, by Interface6.1 Introduction6.2 Contact6.2.1 Contact Smart Cards Have to be Physically Connected to a Reader to Ensure the Proper Transmission of Information6.3 Contactless6.3.1 Contactless Smart Cards Provide Ease, Speed, and Convenience to Users6.4 Dual Interface6.4.1 Dual Interface Chip Cards Provide Greater Payment Processing Convenience

7 Smart Card Market, by Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Memory7.2.1 Memory-Based Smart Cards Are Primarily Used in Applications Where Storage, Faster Processing, and Security Are of Least Priority7.3 Mpu Microprocessor7.3.1 Mpu Microprocessor-Based Smart Cards Are Predominantly Used in Bfsi Sector

8 Smart Card Market, by Functionality8.1 Introduction8.2 Transaction8.2.1 Benefits Such as Ease of Use, Confidentiality, and Portability to Fuel Adoption of Smarts Cards for Transaction Purposes8.3 Communication8.3.1 Communication to Account for Large Market Share During Forecast Period8.4 Security & Access Control8.4.1 Smart Cards Are Used for Security & Access Control in Enterprises and Education Institutions

9 Smart Card Market, by Offering9.1 Introduction9.2 Smart Cards9.2.1 Need for Efficient Storage of Personal Data is Expected to Boost Adoption of Smart Cards During Forecast Period9.3 Smart Card Readers9.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Identity Management Tools & Solutions to Fuel Demand for Smart Card Readers

10 Smart Card Market, by Vertical10.1 Introduction10.2 Telecommunications10.2.1 Telecommunications Vertical Led Smart Card Market in 202010.3 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (Bfsi)10.3.1 Implementation of Emv Standard to Boost Adoption of Smart Cards in Bfsi10.4 Government & Healthcare10.4.1 Government & Healthcare Segment to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period10.5 Transportation10.5.1 Smart Cards Are Used for Transit Fare, Car Parking, Washing, Servicing, and Fueling Payment in Transportation Vertical10.6 Education10.6.1 APAC is Expected to Account for Largest Share of Smart Card Market for Education Vertical During Forecast Period10.7 Retail10.7.1 Smart Cards Help Retailers Establish Stronger Customer Relationships and Ensure Customer Loyalty10.8 Others

11 Smart Card Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 APAC11.5 RoW

12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Market Share Analysis12.3 Key Strategies Adopted by Smart Card Players12.3.1 Product Portfolio12.3.2 Regional FocUS12.3.3 Organic/Inorganic Growth Strategies12.4 5-Year Revenue Analysis of Top Companies12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 202012.5.1 Star12.5.2 Emerging Leader12.5.3 Pervasive12.5.4 Participant12.6 Competitive Benchmarking12.7 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix, 202012.7.1 Progressive Company12.7.2 Responsive Company12.7.3 Dynamic Company12.7.4 Starting Block12.8 Competitive Scenario12.8.1 Product Launches12.8.2 Deals

13 Company Profiles13.1 Key Players13.1.1 Thales Group (Gemalto)13.1.2 CPI Card Group13.1.3 Giesecke & Devrient (G+D)13.1.4 Idemia13.1.5 Inteligensa13.1.6 Cardlogix13.1.7 Watchdata13.1.8 Eastcompeace13.1.9 Hid Global 13.1.10 Abcorp13.2 Other Players13.2.1 Cardcom Technology13.2.2 Ingenico13.2.3 Identiv, Inc.13.2.4 Kona I Co. Ltd.13.2.5 Valid13.2.6 Verifone13.2.7 Brilliantts Co. Ltd.13.2.8 Perfect Plastic Printing13.2.9 Infineon 13.2.10 Bartronics India Limited

14 Appendix14.1 Other Insights from Industry Experts14.2 Discussion Guide14.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal14.4 Available Customizations14.5 Related Reports14.6 Author Details

