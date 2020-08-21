SmallRig X ZHIYUN: Seamless Accessory Solutions For CRANE 2S

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Three years after the launch of CRANE 2, ZHIYUN officially brought CRANE 2S to the market, which provides all-around upgrades with balanced integration of strong performance, image transmission module, and...

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Three years after the launch of CRANE 2, ZHIYUN officially brought CRANE 2S to the market, which provides all-around upgrades with balanced integration of strong performance, image transmission module, and quick release system. SmallRig announced 4 exclusive accessories immediately after the release of CRANE 2S, aiming to support filmmakers with impressive hand-held shooting experience.

Dual Handgrip for CRANE 2S: Designed to reduce arm fatigue during long shooting sessions and provide extra accessory mounts, the dual handgrip locks onto CRANE 2S via a quick release clamp and features rubber pads to prevent from scratching. The handgrip is horizontally adjustable with integrated NATO rail, which allows filmmakers to adjust the handle direction upside and down in inverted mode. The modular-designed handle can be disassembled into five parts for easy storage and transport.

Sling Grip for CRANE 2S: Enables filmmakers to hold CRANE 2S to enter a handy underslung position with additional mounting points. The handgrip allows 180-degree adjustment via the rosette joint to either serve as a side handle or be fixed to other customized position.

: Enables filmmakers to hold CRANE 2S to enter a handy underslung position with additional mounting points. The handgrip allows 180-degree adjustment via the rosette joint to either serve as a side handle or be fixed to other customized position. Mounting Clamp for CRANE 2S: Designed to boost accessory options, the clamp locks onto the neck of CRANE 2S via two captive m4 screws, and features multiple 1/4"-20 threaded holes and ARRI 3/8"-16 threads. Each side of the clamp incorporates a NATO rail that allows quick release of accessories to set up a dual handle. The interior of the clamp features rubber pads to prevent scratching.

Side Mounting Plate for CRANE 2S: Features four 1/4"-20 threaded holes and an ARRI 3/8"-16 locating hole for additional mounts, and the built-in NATO rail enables quick release of accessories. The plate locks onto the side of gimbal via a captive 1/4"-20 screw and integrates rosette to prevent twisting.

This year, SmallRig has officially cooperated with ZHIYUN to develop the whole ecosystem for filmmakers regarding gimbal shooting, and we will further collaborate with more brands in the future. Feel free to check out SmallRig products on the websites:

About SmallRig

Founded in 2012, SmallRig is an innovation-driven manufacturer that designs and builds premium camera rigs and accessories for all kinds of cameras. Our sales network is spreading to over 200 countries and regions while our products are well-supported by over 500k filmmakers and photographers worldwide.

