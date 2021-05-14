Small Pharma Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Peter Rands, Chief Executive Officer, Small Pharma Inc. ("Small Pharma" or "the Company") (TSXV: DMT), and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Small Pharma is a neuropharmaceutical company specialised in IP led development of novel treatments for mental health conditions, with a focus on depression. Small Pharma initiated a clinical program into DMT assisted therapy in February 2021. This program includes a Phase I/IIa trial on their lead candidate alongside development of a robust pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets. For more information visit https://www.smallpharma.co.uk/ .

Date: Friday, May 14, 2021 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

