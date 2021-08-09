Small Pharma To Present At Canaccord Genuity's Annual Growth Conference

LONDON, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (the " Company" or " Small Pharma"), a neuropharmaceutical company focused on psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced that Peter Rands, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Carol Routledge, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, will present at Canaccord Genuity's 41 st Annual Growth Conference on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

The Small Pharma presentation will be scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A link to the live webcast presentation and a replay will be made available on the "Events" section of the Company's investor relations page: https://www.smallpharma.co.uk/investors.

Small Pharma's lead candidate SPL026 is currently being trialed in a Phase I/IIa randomized-controlled clinical trial for Major Depressive Disorder in the UK. Topline data readout of the Phase IIa proof of concept data is anticipated in H1 2022.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma is a neuropharmaceutical company specialised in IP-led development of novel treatments for mental health conditions, with a focus on depression. Small Pharma initiated a clinical program into N,N-dimethyltryptamine (" DMT") assisted therapy in February 2021. This program includes a Phase I/IIa trial on the Company's lead candidate alongside development of a robust pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.

