Small Business Marketing Academy Launches Using 'Pay What You Can' Model To Pivot During Pandemic Era

To prepare for Small Business Saturday and the holidays, Creatively Disruptive gives small business owners the gift that keeps on giving with budget-friendly access to its online Small Business Marketing Academy. Designed to help small businesses like restaurants, salons, fitness studios and kids activity centers survive and thrive during the pandemic and gear up for the holiday season and new year, the digital marketing course offers a "pay-what-you-can" model to eliminate budget restraints for business owners.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- No budget, no problem. Creatively Disruptive announces the Small Business Marketing Academy ( https://creativelydisruptive.com/the-small-business-marketing-academy/), a 'pay what you can' online course for small business owners, just in time for Small Business Saturday 2020. While 31% of small businesses have stopped operating due to COVID-19, the Small Business Marketing Academy trains business owners with a new approach, heavily focused on digital marketing in today's economy.

The Small Business Marketing Academy Offers

"Pay-what-you-can" for the entire course

Four foundation courses: Be Discovered with Facebook Advertising, Get Found in Google Local Search , Make your Website a Conversion Machine , Build Trust with Customer Reviews .

, , . Access to 40+ lessons

A new approach focused on digital marketing

Tools and strategies to increase digital visibility

This platform gives business owners and entrepreneurs the latest best practices to pivot. Plus, the power to reach people in their communities with more precision and speed than ever before.

"No barrier to entry. We are committed to helping small businesses get back on track by offering a customized digital marketing course used to train our agency team. Now we're giving small businesses unlimited access to the same blueprint we use so they can have resources to pivot and succeed," said Russell Masters, COO of Creatively Disruptive, the small business champions.

Small Business Pivoting, Reinventing, and ROIIn these trying times, Creatively Disruptive's methods have saved countless businesses. "As an agency, we lost very few clients, and while we provided breaks to a considerable amount, over 70% have been able to keep their business open," said Masters. Their tools have even taken a small Californian tea shop's online sales from $5,000 monthly to $250,000 in August.

"We know there is a ton of pain and confusion out there as to what to do," added CEO Andy Seeley. "We know most small business owners are not scared to work hard and do what they need to do to survive and thrive - they just need the knowledge and game plan to follow. We felt as a company that we could help small business owners 'virtually learn to fish.'"

"Marketing Academy is priceless! Thank you so much!" said one customer.

"I loved the detail, and it laid out the groundwork for the structure of my marketing and action plan," explained another business owner.

About Creatively DisruptiveCreatively Disruptive is a digital marketing agency built by a team of professional nerds that work together as the Small Business Champions! With a team that spans time zones across the globe, they focus around-the-clock fighting those pixels, keeping up with all the latest algorithms, and making sure you're getting your money's worth for your online advertising. For more information, visit https://creativelydisruptive.com .

Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting small businesses and communities across the country. Founded by American Express in 2010, this day is celebrated each year the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Media Inquiries:Need an expert source on small business marketing? Creatively Disruptive CEO Andy Seeley is available for media interviews if you are working on a story related to small business marketing tips during the pandemic era.

Media contact: Jessica Rafaeil 257835@email4pr.com 404-936-0191

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/small-business-marketing-academy-launches-using-pay-what-you-can-model-to-pivot-during-pandemic-era-301161770.html

SOURCE Creatively Disruptive