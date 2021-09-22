SM Energy Declares Semi-Annual Cash Dividend

DENVER, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (SM) - Get SM Energy Company Report today announces that its Board of Directors approved a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.01 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on November 5, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 25, 2021. The Company currently has approximately 121.5 million shares of common stock outstanding.

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com.

