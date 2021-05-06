SLS, Mondrian And Hyde Hotels Grow Their Commitment To Wellness By Partnering With Premier Yoga & Lifestyle Brand, Y7 Studio

Guests at These Iconic Hotels Globally Will Have Access to Exclusive Virtual On-Demand Yoga and One Month of Complimentary Online Classes

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SLS, Mondrian and Hyde Hotels, sbe's hotel brands, today announced a multi-faceted global partnership with leading yoga and lifestyle brand, Y7 Studio, the nationwide yoga brand and online platform. The mind/body connection has never been more apparent as most of us have spent the last year in various stages of lockdown and quarantine. As hotels reopen, SLS, Mondrian and Hyde continue to seek partners and opportunities to offer their guests meaningful wellness programs and activities. This news comes on the heels of Accor's latest phase of expansion following its acquisition of sbe's hotel brands and its planned joint venture with Ennismore, which will see the creation of one of the world's largest and fastest growing lifestyle operators.

The initial rollout will commence today and will be highlighted by the launch of a customized exclusive virtual yoga flow at the newly open SLS Dubai Hotels & Residences, as well as SLS, Mondrian and Hyde's Hotels global portfolio. Further, all guests of these hotels will enjoy one complimentary month of Y7 Online where they can access on-demand and live streamed classes to continue building on their practice at home.

Philippe Zrihen, Chief Business Officer at sbe states, "Wellness is an important component of our growth and one of our brand standards across our entire hotel portfolio. We are excited that this partnership with Y7 will bring in room yoga to our guests. This is an important milestone in our collaboration with brands to bring unique and customized events and activities to enhance the overall guest experience at our hotels."

A favorite of those in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, Y7 offers sweat dripping, beat bumping, candlelit yoga. With this partnership, hotel guests will have exclusive access to virtual yoga classes, currently only available to subscribers."

In the coming year, Y7 will create new custom virtual flows exclusively for the hotels on a quarterly basis.

"We are so excited to bring the Y7 experience to global travelers at SLS, Mondrian and Hyde incredible hotels, giving guests the opportunity to flow hard while traveling and also take home with them afterwards," says Y7 Chief Marketing Officer, Lauren Roxborough.

This collaboration with Y7 further advances the hospitality group's health and wellness platform in response to growing interests among lifestyle consumers - 80 percent of whom are more engaged with their health than they were prior to the pandemic, according to a recent survey by Slingshot. Providing a full-service approach to wellness, this news comes on the heels of the hotel group's recently launched partnership with leading fitness companies DOGPOUND to provide in-room fitness training, Therabody to provide deep muscle therapy amenities, and Goldsheep for branded activewear, with more collaborations expected to be announced.

The hotel group continues to expand its corporate partner portfolio of international Fortune 500 companies across automotive, telecommunication, beverage, and financial institutions to deliver the finest bespoke and innovative goods and services to customers. The company recently extended long-standing collaborations with Danone, Chase Sapphire, Lincoln Motor Company, Tidal, Therabody, Lavazza, Redbull, DOGPOUND, and Goldsheep, providing a suite of exclusive benefits, products, and experiences for the modern global traveler.

About SLS/Mondrian/Hyde These award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs deliver extraordinary experiences with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Accor, the world-leading augmented hospitality group, fully acquired these hotel brands in December 2020 after holding a 50% stake in the Company since 2018. With 28 hotels and over 200 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2021, the company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food and beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development. The company's other hotel and residential brands include The House of Originals, The Redbury and internationally acclaimed culinary and nightlife concepts including Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna and Bottega di Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis, Hyde, Skybar, Bond, Dandelyan, Blind Spot, Smoke & Mirrors and Privilege. SLS, Delano, Mondrian and Hyde are part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,100 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.

About Y7 StudioEstablished in 2013, Y7 Studio is sweat dripping, beat bumping, candlelit yoga. All studios are heated to 80-90 degrees using state-of-the-art infrared technology, which helps create a detoxifying sweat that stimulates blood circulation and increases flexibility. Classes are paced to the beat of the music to drive the breath, with tracks from varied artists and genres. We practice in a dark, candlelit room with no mirrors to encourage you to turn your focus inward and explore your individual practice.

In addition to its studios across New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, Y7 offers on-demand and live streamed classes through Y7 Online, along with a 5-star rated teacher training program.

We flow together, we flow hard.

www.y7-studio.com https://online.y7-studio.com

